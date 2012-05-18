TEXT-Fitch release on U.S. water utility sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Replacement of aging infrastructure and high capital expenditures will continue to drive growth and consolidation in the U.S. water utility sector, according to Fitch Ratings. Community water systems face significant future capital expenditures as the result of aging infrastructure and maintaining safe drinking water standards. The EPA estimated in its 2007 Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment that $320.8 billion would likely need to be spent on U.S. water system infrastructure between 2007 and 2026. The water distribution sector is highly fragmented, consisting of tens of thousands of community water systems, primarily owned by small municipalities. There are currently fewer than a dozen large, publicly traded water utility companies. These larger utility companies and a handful of other large, privately held water utility companies are the primary players in the sector and are frequently sought by smaller water systems for their operational expertise. Overdue replacement of aging infrastructure and financially burdened owners of smaller water systems have helped fuel consolidation in the sector. Many small municipal systems, burdened by increasingly stringent EPA standards and decades of insufficient infrastructure replacement, may not have the financial resources or operational experience to adequately operate their water systems. Fitch believes this provides opportunities for investor-owned water distribution utilities with the right strategy to either manage or acquire the assets. From a credit perspective, Fitch notes that the sector benefits from stable cash flows and relatively low-risk operations. High capital expenditures are tempered by timely recovery of that spending, leading to predictable, long-term future returns. Furthermore, investor-owned water utilities have ready access to capital from both debt and equity investors. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)