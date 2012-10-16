TEXT-S&P cuts Hillenbrand corporate credit rating to 'BBB-'

Overview -- Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. plans to acquire Germany-based compounding, extrusion, and bulk material equipment and system manufacturer Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. for EUR408 million ($530 million), financed primarily by debt. -- We view the transaction as adding both business and financial risk to the company, with increased exposure to cyclical markets and higher leverage. -- We are lowering the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013 on an adjusted basis. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of the company's planned debt-financed acquisition of Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. We have reassessed our financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest," reflecting a financial policy that relies more heavily on debt for growth. Additionally, the acquisition increases cyclical risks inherited from operating in the bulk solids material handling equipment industry. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Hillenbrand Inc. reflects a business risk that we believe remains "fair," despite increased exposure to a cyclical industry. Pro-forma for the Coperion acquisition, Process Equipment Group (PEG) segment will comprise 58% of revenues. While this business provides products to diverse end markets, it is more vulnerable to economic cycles than its now smaller well-established but mature traditional funeral products business. The ratings also reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile, which was changed from "modest," reflecting debt leverage between 2x and 3x from the added debt burden incurred to support its growth strategy of its PEG segment. Hillenbrand PEG segment pro forma the acquisition manufactures extrusion, bulk solids material handling equipment feeders, size reduction equipment, and screeners. The company's funeral products segment primarily manufactures caskets and vaults. Standard & Poor's expects Hillenbrand to report low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012 (Sept. 30 fiscal year-end) mostly on expansion in the PEG segment. We expect organic growth within the PEG segment to continue at low-double-digit rates through fiscal-year 2013, benefiting from its growing backlog. The planned Coperion acquisition will boost fiscal-year 2013 revenue growth to over 50%. This growth will offset low-single-digit revenue declines in Hillenbrand's casket business in 2012 and 2013. While our base case assumes a leveling in the number of deaths in the year ahead, the ongoing increase in cremations suggests a low-single digit revenue decline in the casket business through fiscal-year 2013. While we expect EBITDA to grow as a result of the recent acquisitions in the PEG group, we believe pro forma EBITDA margins will decline to the high teens from 2011 levels of 25%. This is mainly because of the rapidly expanding lower margined PEG group. While we expect margins will improve over time due to added volume, realized synergies, and the application of Hillenbrand's lean operating efficiencies, we do not expect them to be above 20% over the near to medium term. We expect EBITDA margins in the Batesville funeral products segment will remain quite respectable at 26%, which should plateau through fiscal-year 2013 on restructuring efforts. We expect over time PEG margin improvement to offset Batesville profit pressures. We expect discretionary cash flow (after dividends) of at least $80 million in 2013 to improve to annual levels above $100 million. The $530 million mainly debt-financed acquisition of Coperion has increased Hillenbrand's debt burden. With anticipated pro forma EBITDA contribution from Coperion of close to $70 million, we now expect pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA to be close to 3.8x, with deleveraging to about 2.2x by 2014. Pro-forma credit metrics support an "intermediate" financial risk profile and includes assumed pension liability from Coperion of $130 million. Our base-case scenario expects the company to maintain a conservative financial policy and rapidly pay down debt with available cash; we expect no acquisitions in the near term. We believe that the company's appetite to spur expansion in its PEG group via acquisitions will likely be funded with additional debt over time, and that debt leverage will remain between 2x and 3x. This expectation is further supported by the termination of restricted covenants from the Hill-Rom judgment sharing agreement that capped the level of debt to EBITDA to 1.8x. We still view the company's business risk profile as "fair"; the expansion of the more cyclical PEG segment, along with dimmer casket business prospects, contributes to our assessment. The lower-margined PEG Group businesses are more tied to economic cycles than Batesville, with less-defensible market positions. However, the acquisitions over the past few years have given Hillenbrand diversity as a bulk solids material handling equipment manufacturer. The Coperion acquisition particularly will increase the PEG segment size to about 58% from 34%, will add further diversity to its existing range of end-user markets, and will expand the segment's geographical reach. However, it also exposes it to the more cyclical plastics end-user market. Revenue stability in the PEG segment is partly afforded by replacement parts which we expect to be close to a quarter of PEG revenues. Stability over the near term is further bolstered by a growing backlog of contracts. However, current fragile global economic conditions could impede future contract orders. Hillenbrand's Batesville funeral products business continues to face challenges of persistent lackluster burial casket growth prospects, which has spurred Hillenbrand's appetite to diversify its revenue stream. The company has experienced recent declines in its Batesville Casket business despite a well-established market-leading position. In the last quarter, a rise in the cremation rate and weak flu season contributed to a 5% year-over-year burial casket revenue decline in the June 2012 quarter. We expect the burial casket business to remain under pressure from the growing popularity of cremations. Liquidity We continue to view Hillenbrand's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Sources pro forma the Coperion acquisition include less than $100 million available on its new (July 2012) $600 million revolving credit agreement, expected pro-forma cash balance of less than $50 million, and free operating cash flow of well over $100 million sufficient to cover an annual dividend of $48 million and capital expenditures of about $40 million. -- We do not currently expect Hillenbrand to repurchase stock under its $100 million share repurchase program; only $22.5 million has been purchased since being authorized in July 2008. -- There are no debt maturities until 2017, when the revolver comes due. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013, which would be commensurate for the company's financial risk profile. We could lower the ratings if Hillenbrand encounters challenges in operating and integrating its larger PEG businesses, which would prevent the deleveraging we have built into our base case. If the company pursued additional acquisitions or share repurchase activity, again disrupting our deleveraging expectation, we could lower the rating. An upgrade in the near or medium term is unlikely given the "fair" business risk profile that takes into account the cyclical risks of the expanding PEG group. 