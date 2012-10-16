FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Hillenbrand corporate credit rating to 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Hillenbrand corporate credit rating to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. plans to acquire
Germany-based compounding, extrusion, and bulk material equipment and system
manufacturer Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. for EUR408 million ($530 million),
financed primarily by debt.
     -- We view the transaction as adding both business and financial risk to 
the company, with increased exposure to cyclical markets and higher leverage.
     -- We are lowering the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to 
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. 
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase 
to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and 
cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013 
on an adjusted basis.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings, 
including the corporate credit rating, on Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand 
Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of the company's planned debt-financed 
acquisition of Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. We have reassessed our financial 
risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest," reflecting a financial policy 
that relies more heavily on debt for growth. Additionally, the acquisition 
increases cyclical risks inherited from operating in the bulk solids material 
handling equipment industry. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on Hillenbrand Inc. reflects a business risk that we believe 
remains "fair," despite increased exposure to a cyclical industry. Pro-forma 
for the Coperion acquisition, Process Equipment Group (PEG) segment will 
comprise 58% of revenues. While this business provides products to diverse end 
markets, it is more vulnerable to economic cycles than its now smaller 
well-established but mature traditional funeral products business. The ratings 
also reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile, which was changed from 
"modest," reflecting debt leverage between 2x and 3x from the added debt 
burden incurred to support its growth strategy of its PEG segment. Hillenbrand 
PEG segment pro forma the acquisition manufactures extrusion, bulk solids 
material handling equipment feeders, size reduction equipment, and screeners. 
The company's funeral products segment primarily manufactures caskets and 
vaults.

Standard & Poor's expects Hillenbrand to report low-double-digit revenue 
growth in 2012 (Sept. 30 fiscal year-end) mostly on expansion in the PEG 
segment. We expect organic growth within the PEG segment to continue at 
low-double-digit rates through fiscal-year 2013, benefiting from its growing 
backlog. The planned Coperion acquisition will boost fiscal-year 2013 revenue 
growth to over 50%. This growth will offset low-single-digit revenue declines 
in Hillenbrand's casket business in 2012 and 2013. While our base case assumes 
a leveling in the number of deaths in the year ahead, the ongoing increase in 
cremations suggests a low-single digit revenue decline in the casket business 
through fiscal-year 2013. 

While we expect EBITDA to grow as a result of the recent acquisitions in the 
PEG group, we believe pro forma EBITDA margins will decline to the high teens 
from 2011 levels of 25%. This is mainly because of the rapidly expanding lower 
margined PEG group. While we expect margins will improve over time due to 
added volume, realized synergies, and the application of Hillenbrand's lean 
operating efficiencies, we do not expect them to be above 20% over the near to 
medium term. We expect EBITDA margins in the Batesville funeral products 
segment will remain quite respectable at 26%, which should plateau through 
fiscal-year 2013 on restructuring efforts. We expect over time PEG margin 
improvement to offset Batesville profit pressures. We expect discretionary 
cash flow (after dividends) of at least $80 million in 2013 to improve to 
annual levels above $100 million.

The $530 million mainly debt-financed acquisition of Coperion has increased 
Hillenbrand's debt burden. With anticipated pro forma EBITDA contribution from 
Coperion of close to $70 million, we now expect pro forma debt to adjusted 
EBITDA to be close to 3.8x, with deleveraging to about 2.2x by 2014. Pro-forma 
credit metrics support an "intermediate" financial risk profile and includes 
assumed pension liability from Coperion of $130 million. Our base-case 
scenario expects the company to maintain a conservative financial policy and 
rapidly pay down debt with available cash; we expect no acquisitions in the 
near term. We believe that the company's appetite to spur expansion in its PEG 
group via acquisitions will likely be funded with additional debt over time, 
and that debt leverage will remain between 2x and 3x. This expectation is 
further supported by the termination of restricted covenants from the Hill-Rom 
judgment sharing agreement that capped the level of debt to EBITDA to 1.8x. 

We still view the company's business risk profile as "fair"; the expansion of 
the more cyclical PEG segment, along with dimmer casket business prospects, 
contributes to our assessment. The lower-margined PEG Group businesses are 
more tied to economic cycles than Batesville, with less-defensible market 
positions. However, the acquisitions over the past few years have given 
Hillenbrand diversity as a bulk solids material handling equipment 
manufacturer. The Coperion acquisition particularly will increase the PEG 
segment size to about 58% from 34%, will add further diversity to its existing 
range of end-user markets, and will expand the segment's geographical reach. 
However, it also exposes it to the more cyclical plastics end-user market. 
Revenue stability in the PEG segment is partly afforded by replacement parts 
which we expect to be close to a quarter of PEG revenues. Stability over the 
near term is further bolstered by a growing backlog of contracts. However, 
current fragile global economic conditions could impede future contract orders.

Hillenbrand's Batesville funeral products business continues to face 
challenges of persistent lackluster burial casket growth prospects, which has 
spurred Hillenbrand's appetite to diversify its revenue stream. The company 
has experienced recent declines in its Batesville Casket business despite a 
well-established market-leading position. In the last quarter, a rise in the 
cremation rate and weak flu season contributed to a 5% year-over-year burial 
casket revenue decline in the June 2012 quarter. We expect the burial casket 
business to remain under pressure from the growing popularity of cremations.

Liquidity
We continue to view Hillenbrand's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment of 
the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and 
expectations:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 
by at least 1.2x.
     -- Sources pro forma the Coperion acquisition include less than $100 
million available on its new (July 2012) $600 million revolving credit 
agreement, expected pro-forma cash balance of less than $50 million, and free 
operating cash flow of well over $100 million sufficient to cover an annual 
dividend of $48 million and capital expenditures of about $40 million.
     -- We do not currently expect Hillenbrand to repurchase stock under its 
$100 million share repurchase program; only $22.5 million has been purchased 
since being authorized in July 2008. 
     -- There are no debt maturities until 2017, when the revolver comes due.
 
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase 
to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and 
cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013, 
which would be commensurate for the company's financial risk profile. We could 
lower the ratings if Hillenbrand encounters challenges in operating and 
integrating its larger PEG businesses, which would prevent the deleveraging we 
have built into our base case. If the company pursued additional acquisitions 
or share repurchase activity, again disrupting our deleveraging expectation, 
we could lower the rating.

An upgrade in the near or medium term is unlikely given the "fair" business 
risk profile that takes into account the cyclical risks of the expanding PEG 
group. Over the longer term, we could consider an upgrade if the company 
establishes a successful operational track record of integrating and managing 
acquired businesses while maintaining its commitment to intermediate financial 
policies. Even if the Coperion transaction does not close, the increased 
likelihood that a similar transaction will be pursued is reflected in our 
business risk and financial risk profiles.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List

Downgraded
                                   To                 From
Hillenbrand Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating           BBB-/Stable/--     BBB/Negative/--
 Senior Unsecured                  BBB-               BBB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.