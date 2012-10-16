FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Sasol Ltd ratings
October 16, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Sasol Ltd ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered our foreign currency long-term credit 
rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' to reflect the 
deterioration in the social and economic environment. The outlook remains 
negative.
     -- The ratings on South Africa's largest oil and chemicals company Sasol 
Ltd. are influenced by those on the sovereign and South African country risk 
because Sasol generates about two-thirds of its operating profits in South 
Africa.
     -- We are therefore lowering our foreign currency long-term corporate 
credit rating on Sasol to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming our short-term 
rating at 'A-2'.
     -- The negative outlook on Sasol largely reflects that on South Africa, 
and the likelihood of us lowering the ratings on Sasol if we lower those on 
South Africa further. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 
'BBB+' its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on South 
Africa's largest oil and chemicals company Sasol Ltd. At the same time, we 
affirmed our 'A-2' foreign currency short-term corporate credit rating on 
Sasol. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects that of the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency 
BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 12, 2012, as well 
our perception of increased country risk for companies operating in South 
Africa. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings 
Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal.) The ratings on Sasol are influenced by those on the 
sovereign and by South African country risk because Sasol generates about 
two-thirds of its operating profits in South Africa.

Country risk factors for Sasol in South Africa include currency volatility, 
persistent input cost inflation, limited access to suitable labor, the 
potential for windfall taxation, and a degree of political uncertainty. These 
are in addition to recent challenges that all mining companies operating in 
South Africa face following strikes by miners. We note, however, that Sasol's 
underlying performance for the financial year to June 30, 2012 was strong and 
that its operations have not yet been affected by the recent strikes.

We see a rebound of the South African rand's strength against the U.S. dollar 
as a material risk for Sasol (the average exchange rate in the year to June 
30, 2012, was slightly weaker than in recent years at South African rand 
7.78 to $1). This is because Sasol's domestic product sales, as well as its 
chemical exports, are indexed to U.S. dollar-based international prices, while 
Sasol's cost base is largely in rand. 

Sasol's sound operating performance and reported net cash balance sheet 
mitigate the company's announced dividend increases and material investment 
plans, in our opinion. On June 30, 2012, Sasol's gross financial debt totaled 
ZAR16.1 billion, and was covered by the company's total cash balance of 
ZAR18.7 billion. The 35% dividend increase is in line with earnings growth 
year on year, but outstrips growth in operating cash flow. Strong operating 
cash flow boosted free operating cash flow before dividends in the year to 
June 30, 2012, although investment continued to increase. 

The ratings on Sasol reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business 
risk profile, thanks to its diversified and highly profitable domestic 
activities along the energy chain, particularly its South African 
coal-to-liquids synthetic fuel plant and its Oryx gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant 
in Qatar. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Sasol's "strong" 
financial risk profile and what we consider to be its prudent financial 
policies. 

These strengths are tempered by Sasol's earnings' high sensitivity to lower 
oil prices and/or a strong South African rand, alongside a potential rise in 
debt and project execution risks if and when several multibillion-dollar GTL 
projects are built. 

Under our prudent crude oil price assumptions, we see oil prices declining to 
$80 per barrel (bbl) from $100 per bbl over calendar 2012-2014, and a rand to 
U.S. dollar exchange rate of ZAR7.5 to $1. Accordingly, we currently estimate 
that funds from operations (FFO) could be about ZAR34 billion for the 
financial year 2013 (ending June 30, 2013). However, we believe that Sasol's 
financial metrics should remain robust in the medium term, reflected in our 
forecast of Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of more than 75% in 2013. 
This is in spite of large capital expenditures (capex) of ZAR25 billion or 
more annually. The actual amount of capex could be higher depending on the 
progress of new GTL projects and potential upstream, gas-focused acquisitions. 

An adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of more than 50% (it was about 200% at the 
end of June 2012) is consistent with the current ratings under our prudent 
crude oil price assumption of $80 per bbl from 2014 for Brent and an exchange 
rate of ZAR7.5 to $1. We estimate that FFO to debt of 50% is consistent with 
the lower end of Sasol's target range of balance sheet debt to equity of 
20%-40% (which was 2.7% on June 30, 2012).

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Sasol's liquidity as "adequate" 
under our criteria, with sources covering uses by more than 1.2x in the next 
12 months. This is based on Sasol's comfortable reported cash balance of 
ZAR12.7 billion on June 30, 2012, excluding restricted cash of ZAR5.3 billion 
(largely at joint ventures). Together with our estimate of FFO of about ZAR34 
billion, this should comfortably cover Sasol's modest short-term debt of 
ZAR3.3 billion and working capital needs. 

We anticipate modestly negative discretionary cash flow in financial year 
2013. We reached this projection after deducting from FFO the group's estimate 
of capex of about ZAR24.8 billion and dividends of about ZAR11.0 billion 
(assuming the declared final and interim dividends are at a similar level to 
financial 2012). We note that if Sasol continues to increase both investment 
and dividends ahead of growth in operating cash flow, it is likely to have to 
raise additional debt.

As a major South African company, Sasol should maintain sound access to local 
commercial paper markets and bank facilities, in our opinion. We note that 
Sasol has a $200 million revolving bilateral credit facility that matures in 
May 2015, committed 365-day bank lines, and substantial short-term uncommitted 
bank credit lines.

Outlook
The negative outlook largely reflects that on the Republic of South Africa, 
and the potential that we could downgrade Sasol if we downgrade South Africa 
further. We presently consider it unlikely that our ratings on Sasol would 
exceed those on the sovereign, as Sasol generates about two-thirds of its 
profits domestically. 

We could also consider taking a negative rating action if we anticipated that 
Sasol's credit metrics would weaken markedly, possibly as a result of future 
material increases in debt. Such increases could stem from potential large, 
debt-funded, multibillion-dollar GTL projects, relative to Sasol's future cash 
flow strength, visibility of which is complicated by the rand's volatility. We 
will monitor the actual construction and completion risks associated with any 
such large projects, as well as related funding arrangements. Other risks that 
could lead to a downgrade include further increases in perceived country risks 
or a material strengthening of the rand. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if we revise that on South Africa to 
stable. Such a revision would also depend on Sasol maintaining a robust 
balance sheet, with prevailing oil prices supporting its operating profits (as 
we anticipate they will). 


Ratings List
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Sasol Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Negative/A-2

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
