TEXT-S&P: Clearwire rating unaffected by acquisition pact
October 16, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Clearwire rating unaffected by acquisition pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless provider Clearwire Corp. 
(CCC/Developing/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that
Japan-based Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--) has an agreement to
purchase a 70% stake in Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) for around $20
billion. Sprint Nextel owns approximately 49% of Clearwire.

Clearwire is building a 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network using time 
division duplex (TD) LTE technology in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, which is 
compatible with Softbank's LTE network in Japan. An acquisition of Clearwire 
by Softbank could help improve the ecosystem for handsets on a TD-LTE network 
and reduce Clearwire's related handset costs.

We currently expect Clearwire will run out of cash by mid-2013. While Standard 
& Poor's does not believe that Sprint Nextel or Softbank will make a decision 
on their plans, if any, for Clearwire until the transaction closes, we believe 
Clearwire's large spectrum position in frequencies similar to that of 
Softbank's will have some potential value for Softbank in equipment and 
technology development.

