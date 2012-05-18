TEXT-Fitch affirms RPM International ratings

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RPM International Inc.'s (RPM) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of affirmed ratings follows at the end of the press release. RPM's ratings reflect the company's conservative financial management and balanced portfolio of specialty chemical products including paints and coatings, roofing systems, construction chemicals, sealants and adhesives. Approximately two-thirds of the company's reported revenues of $3.7 billion for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Feb. 29, 2012 were generated in industrial markets. One-third came from consumer applications. The majority of RPM's products are geared towards maintenance and repair. This focus mitigates exposure to the weakness of the commercial construction and residential housing markets and provides the company with more stable revenues and profits. The ratings incorporate RPM's solid credit profile. The company's leverage remains manageable with gross balance sheet debt-to-operating EBITDA of 2.5x, based on $1,103 million of existing debt and $442 million operating EBITDA LTM to Feb 29, 2012. Fitch expects that RPM will use its financial flexibility and ability to generate consistent free cash flow to maintain its gross leverage well below 3.0x. The company had LTM free cash flow of $37 million after $53 million in capital expenditures and $111 million in dividends. RPM was consistently free cash flow positive throughout the past recession. Fitch expects RPM to remain free cash flow positive. The ratings are constrained by significant pressure from higher raw material costs. In the first nine months of the company's fiscal 2012, RPM's consolidated gross profit margin fell 60 basis points to 40.4% as the company could only partially pass-on higher raw material costs to its customers. The margin decline occurred despite 11.5% adjusted sales growth, of which 4.9% were contributed by volume improvements, 2.9% by price increases and 2.7% by acquisitions, and 1.0% by favorable currency movements. Other factors that cap the ratings are the company's growth-through-acquisition strategy and its fairly high dividend payout. RPM spent $151 million for acquisitions for the LTM period ended Feb. 29, 2012, a step up from the company's average of $75 million annually in the previous five fiscal years. The integration risk is mitigated by relatively small-to-medium size of the acquisition targets, which are typically bolt-on in nature and complementary to RPM's existing product portfolio and geographical reach. With regard to dividends, RPM paid $111 million dividends to its shareholders over the past 12 months. The payout totals more than 50% of the company's cash flow from operations of $201 million over the same period of time. At Feb. 29, 2012, RPM had robust liquidity of $733 million, consisting of approximately $272 million cash on-hand, $357 million available under the company's $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing January 2015, and $104 million of availability under its $150 million accounts receivables securitization program. RPM's revolving credit facility has two financial covenants: a debt-to-capital maximum of 60% and an EBITDA interest coverage minimum of 3.5x with a carveout for $10 million of acquisition-related costs annually. At Feb. 29, 2012, RPM was in compliance with these financial covenants. As calculated under the facility, debt to capital stood at 47% and EBITDA interest coverage at 7.0x. Fitch expects RPM to remain in compliance with these covenants over the lifetime of the facility. The company's debt maturity profile is favorable with only $2 million due in the short term. The next major maturity is the company's $200 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes due in December 2013. Subsequent major maturities are $150 million in 2015, $250 million in 2018 and $450 million in 2019. A former subsidiary of RPM has exposure to asbestos claims. On May 31, 2010, Bondex International Inc., a subsidiary of RPM, and its direct holding company, Specialty Products Holding Corp. (SPHC) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to resolve all pending and future asbestos lawsuits. Neither RPM International nor any operating subsidiaries were part of the filing. The Chapter 11 filings target to establish a section 524(g) trust that will compensate existing and future asbestos claims. The trust will be funded through the sale of SPHC either back to RPM International or to a third party at the end of the Chapter 11 proceedings. If approved by the bankruptcy court, it isolates all asbestos litigation at the Bondex and SPHC level, and once established, to the 524 (g) trust. In addition, any future asbestos claims against Bondex, SPHC or RPM International would be channeled to the 524 (g) trust by a permanent injunction. SPHC has a $40 million debtor-in-possession financing in place in order to fund its Chapter 11 proceedings, which are pending. Catalysts for an upgrade or Outlook Positive would be a permanent resolution of the asbestos liabilities and a significant debt reduction relative to cash flow. Catalysts for a downgrade and or Outlook Negative would be failure to resolve the asbestos liabilities and a meaningful increase of asbestos-related cash outflows, an erosion of profits and cash flows either due to softness in key end-user markets or as the result of higher raw material costs. Acquisitions or dividends that significantly exceed internally generated cash flows could also lead to negative rating actions. The following ratings for RPM International Inc. were affirmed: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'; The Rating Outlook is Stable.