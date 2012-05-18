FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Banco Popular Espanol ratings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Banco Popular Espanol ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s
 (Popular) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed 	
all the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as the acquisition of Banco 	
Pastor, SA (Pastor; unrated) has been completed. 	
	
The downgrades reflect the continued deterioration in Popular's asset quality 	
and profitability, wholesale funding dependence and the integration of Pastor, 	
which has weighed on the bank's risk profile, despite Pastor's relatively small 	
size.	
	
Popular's Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating are at the Support Rating 	
Floor of 'BBB'. Fitch believes there is a high probability that the Spanish 	
authorities would support Popular given its systemic importance as Spain's fifth	
largest bank	
	
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Popular's 100%-owned subsidiary, Banco 	
Popular Portugal's (BPP) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and assigned a 	
Negative Outlook to this rating. BPP's Support Rating has been affirmed at '2'. 	
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. 	
	
Popular's VR is sensitive to a further weakening of the Spanish economy, which 	
is undergoing a recession, high unemployment and additional deterioration of 	
real estate prices in Spain, a sector to which Popular is highly exposed. 	
Popular will need to make large provisions to cover real estate assets in line 	
with the state's harsher provisioning demands, and profitability for 2012 and 	
2013 is expected to be very low. In addition, Fitch expects asset quality in 	
Popular's core SME loan portfolio to deteriorate given that weak economic 	
conditions will persist. 	
	
Real estate exposure (including Pastor) represents a high 24% of Popular's total	
loans and foreclosures and has single-name concentrations. At end-2011, the 	
aggregate impaired loans ratio was 7.7% (12%, with net foreclosures). Reserve 	
coverage has been boosted by EUR3.2bn of provisions directly against equity and 	
negative goodwill as part of the Pastor integration. Despite this, unreserved 	
impaired assets remain sizeable relative to Popular's equity. 	
	
Popular's funding and liquidity levels have improved due to good retail funding 	
growth and EUR17.2bn accessed from the ECB three-year LTRO. However, Popular is 	
still reliant on the strained wholesale markets for funding and further retail 	
funding growth is increasingly challenging given high unemployment. The Pastor 	
transaction has negatively affected equity. Nevertheless, Popular has EUR2.3bn 	
of mandatory convertible bonds which could easily be converted into share 	
capital (EUR0.5bn to be converted in June 2012) were the bank to face a stress. 	
	
The rating actions on BPP's ratings reflect a weakening of potential parental 	
support due to Popular's downgrade. The actions also reflect the weakness of 	
Portugal's operating environment. 	
	
Fitch believes there is still a high probability that BPP would be supported by 	
Popular if needed, and this drives BPP's Long-term IDR. It remains one notch 	
higher than the Portuguese sovereign's Long-Term IDR ('BB+'/Negative), and it is	
sensitive to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR of either Popular, Portugal, or 	
both. 	
	
In line with the agency's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar	
Securities, Popular's subordinated debt and preferred stock have also been 	
downgraded, reflecting greater risk of non-performance, as expressed by 	
Popular's VR.	
	
At end-March 2012, Popular had total assets of EUR158m. Its activities are 	
centred on retail and commercial banking services for SMEs and individuals 	
through a widely-spread network of 2,765 branches, including 236 in Portugal and	
the US. 	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
	
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular)	
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable	
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN	
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+', removed from RWN	
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'	
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2': removed from RWN	
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN	
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN	
Preference shares: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN	
	
BPE Financiaciones SA:	
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from 	
RWN	
Short-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN	
	
	
Banco Popular Portugal SA (BPP):	
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook 	
Negative 	
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN	
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' 	
	
The impact, if any, of the above rating actions on BPP's covered bonds will be 	
detailed in a separate comment.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.