TEXT-S&P revises Bemis Co outlook to stable
May 18, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Bemis Co outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Stable operating trends at Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis Co. Inc. (Bemis)
 continue to support credit quality and our expectations for the current 	
ratings.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect our 	
expectation that the company will not be able to materially improve its 	
financial profile in the near term.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of gradually improving 	
operating trends, strong liquidity, good free flow generation, and financial 	
policies that support a financial profile consistent with the current ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Bemis Co. Inc. to stable from positive. We affirmed all other ratings 	
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Bemis is unlikely to 	
improve its financial profile to a level that would warrant a higher rating 	
during the next several quarters. Despite initiatives to improve profitability 	
through improved contracts, pricing actions on some products, and 	
cost-reduction efforts, we expect the financial profile will not materially 	
improve in the near term. We expect this will be largely a result of ongoing 	
raw material cost pressure, competitive markets, and weak overall demand, 	
which will continue to dampen overall profitability. Nevertheless, we continue 	
to expect modestly improving operating trends and good free cash flow 	
generation over the intermediate term. We expect these trends will be 	
supported by modest volume improvements from new products and gradually 	
improving economic conditions, growth in emerging markets, materialization of 	
improved contracts and pricing actions, and ongoing cost reductions related to 	
facility consolidations. We expect the funds from operations (FFO)-to-total 	
adjusted debt ratio to remain about 30% through a business cycle for the 	
current ratings.	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis reflect the company's 	
strong business position as a producer of value-added flexible packaging. 	
Bemis benefits from technological leadership and innovation and sells a large 	
portion of its products to recession-resistant food end markets. We factor its 	
prudent financial policies, relatively stable earnings, "strong" liquidity, 	
and good free cash generation into our assessment of its "significant" 	
financial profile. 	
	
Bemis manufactures a variety of flexible packaging, including high-barrier 	
film structures, polyethylene film, and paper products. Customers consist 	
largely of leading food and consumer product companies. More than two-thirds 	
of sales are to the food industry, resulting in considerable stability in 	
product demand through economic cycles. Bemis has leading market shares in 	
packaging for cheese, processed meat, bread, confectionery, and frozen foods. 	
Its nonfood packaging products are used in consumer product, personal care, 	
and medical applications. Bemis also manufactures pressure-sensitive 	
materials, which represent roughly 10% of net sales.	
	
Over the past several years, the company's operating performance has benefited 	
from a greater shift toward value-added products and the successful 	
integration of acquisitions. Bemis offers products that protect and extend the 	
shelf life of the contents of the package by creating barriers against such 	
things as oxygen, moisture, light, and odor. Other products provide 	
convenience features such as easy opening. Bemis' March 2010 acquisition of 	
the Alcan Packaging Food Americas operations from Rio Tinto PLC for $1.2 	
billion was by far its largest. Bemis funded the transaction with about $1 	
billion of debt and $200 million of common equity. The Alcan operations made 	
Bemis a larger player in food and beverage packaging. The transaction also 	
added complementary technologies, such as foil lamination/retort packaging and 	
CPET trays, and enhanced Bemis' presence in higher-growth geographic markets 	
such as Mexico. 	
	
The pressure-sensitive materials segment manufactures adhesive coated paper 	
and film substrates sold into label, graphic (including photographic 	
over-laminate and products for decorative signage), and technical (including 	
electronic parts assembly) markets. This segment is more sensitive to 	
fluctuations in the economy than are Bemis' packaging businesses.	
	
About 50% of Bemis' revenues are under contractual arrangements with customers 	
that allow for passing through raw material price fluctuations (with a three 	
to six month lag). Volatility in resin prices causes operating profitability 	
and working capital to fluctuate. During the first half of 2011, the company 	
experienced spikes in resin costs. This, coupled with the time lags in passing 	
through raw material costs and unfavorable price adjustment formulas with 	
certain customers, resulted in a decline in profitability throughout the year. 	
Also during the past few quarters, Bemis experienced somewhat weaker demand 	
for packaged food products because of food cost inflation. As a result, we 	
expect profitability to be soft in the next few quarters and adjusted EBITDA 	
margins to remain at about 12%.	
	
We consider an average ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt of approximately 	
30% to be consistent with the current rating (as of March 31, 2012, FFO to 	
total adjusted debt was approximately 29%). We adjust debt to include about 	
$178 million of unfunded postretirement obligations and $53 million of 	
capitalized operating leases. Bemis acquired most of the remaining shares of 	
Dixie Toga for about $90 million and purchased China-based flexible packaging 	
maker Mayor Packaging for $93 million. We expect Bemis to continue to make 	
small acquisitions, particularly in high-growth markets in Asia and Latin 	
America, and modest share repurchases. However, we expect it to pursue 	
acquisitions and any share repurchases prudently, with a view on retaining a 	
financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Bemis has also been 	
involved for the past several years in tax litigation in Brazil. Although we 	
believe this is a manageable risk, the timing and level of any related 	
liability is deemed to be uncertain at this time.  	
	
Liquidity	
We regard its liquidity as strong under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment 	
incorporates the following observations and expectations:	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, Bemis had $113 million in cash and $741 million 	
available under its $800 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016. 	
     -- Capital spending should total about $175 million in 2012. This is less 	
than depreciation and amortization of about $230 million expected for 2012. 	
Operating efficiency initiatives have historically freed up capacity and 	
reduced capital expenditure requirements. 	
     -- Dividends should total a little more than $100 million in 2012.	
     -- We expect discretionary cash flow to average about $100 million to 	
$200 million per year.	
     -- We believe Bemis will continue to manage its debt maturities and other 	
obligations prudently.	
	
Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile 	
include the following:	
     -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the 	
next year;	
     -- Liquidity sources would exceed uses even in the unlikely event that 	
EBITDA were to decline by 30%; 	
     -- The company has sound bank relationships, supporting our liquidity 	
assessment; and	
     -- The company could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on 	
strong cash flows from operations and a high level of available liquidity. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook incorporates Bemis' good cash generating ability and 	
management's commitment to maintaining a financial risk profile consistent 	
with the current ratings while pursuing a disciplined growth strategy and 	
shareholder rewards. 	
	
We could raise the ratings modestly during the next few years if earnings and 	
cash flow strengthen without a commensurate increase in debt, and if we 	
believe that Bemis can attain and preserve an FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio 	
of about 35% through a business cycle. We expect modest improvement in 	
operating trends as a result of improved contracts, effective pricing, ongoing 	
cost reductions, and the potential for overall volume improvements.	
	
However, we could lower the ratings if the company's FFO to total adjusted 	
debt falls materially below 25% with no prospects for improvement. We expect 	
this could occur because of acquisitions larger or more numerous than we 	
currently expect, more aggressive-than-anticipated shareholder rewards, a 	
large payment in conjunction with litigation, or much weaker-than-expected 	
macroeconomic conditions. The most likely cause for a downgrade would be a 	
large, debt-financed acquisition. We could also lower the ratings if 	
unexpected business challenges or financial policy decisions significantly 	
hurt liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond acceptable levels for 	
the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 	
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012	
     -- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their 	
Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Bemis Co. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Positive/A-2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Bemis Co. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2

