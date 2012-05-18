FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Cedar Funding Ltd/Cedar Funding Corp

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
OVERVIEW	
     -- Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding Corp.'s issuance is a CLO 	
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 	
syndicated senior secured loans.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
enhancement, legal structure, overcollateralization and interest coverage 	
tests, and timely principal and interest payments, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding 	
Corp.'s $320.7 million floating-rate notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 	
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 	
loans.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of May 18, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 	
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.	
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 	
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 	
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 	
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 	
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 	
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 	
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," 	
published Sept. 17, 2009).	
     -- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy 	
remote.	
     -- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of 	
broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.	
     -- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.	
     -- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal 	
payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow 	
analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings 	
under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 	
0.34%-12.60%. 	
     -- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a 	
failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds 	
to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.	
     -- The transaction's interest diversion test, a failure of which will 	
lead to the reclassification of excess interest proceeds that are available 	
prior to paying uncapped administrative expenses and fees; portfolio manager 	
incentive fees; and subordinated note payments into principal proceeds for the 	
purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment period.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available here.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding Corp., published May 18, 	
2012.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market 	
Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, published April 26, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring 	
U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, published April 14, 2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 	
2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Dec. 6, 2010.	
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 	
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 	
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009.	
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 	
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008.	
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 	
Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO 	
Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.	
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands 	
Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002.	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, 	
published March 21, 2002.	
 	
 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding Corp.	
 	
Class                 Rating            Amount	
                                      (mil. $)	
A-1                   AAA (sf)          227.50	
A-2                   AA (sf)            39.65	
B (deferrable)        A (sf)             24.50	
C (deferrable)        BBB (sf)           15.75	
D (deferrable)        BB (sf)            13.30	
Subordinated notes    NR                 34.70	
	
NR-Not rated.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

