TEXT-S&P on U.S. midstream energy firms and oil refiners
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on U.S. midstream energy firms and oil refiners

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 16 - While Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for credit
quality in the U.S. midstream energy sector is broadly stable, the same can't be
said for the oil and natural gas industry as a whole. In fact, the U.S. crude
oil and natural gas industry dynamics are rapidly evolving, according to a
report published today titled "U.S. Midstream Energy And Oil Refining Companies
Enjoy Stable Credit Quality, Even As Industry Dynamics Shift."

"All told, our outlook for credit quality in the U.S. midstream energy and oil 
refining sectors is broadly stable through next year, despite mixed economic 
news," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Lundberg. 

The production of hydrocarbons has increased dramatically in the past few 
years, while exploration and production companies have been actively pursuing 
unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and oil-shale plays. 
Active geographic areas include the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas and the 
Bakken Shale in North Dakota, as well as a reemergence of the Permian Basin in 
western Texas and New Mexico. 

Increased production has been a boom for the industry, but prices are starting 
to feel an impact. Domestic crude oil prices, while still robust, are trading 
at a significant discount to widely traded international crude slates. As of 
the time of this writing, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices were 
trading at about $90 per barrel.

NGL prices have also come under pressure, especially ethane and propane, which 
account for about 70% of an NGL "barrel" and thus have an outsized effect on 
the cash flows of producers and midstream gathering and processing companies.

As it stands, spot natural gas prices have generally been stuck between $2 and 
$3 per million Btu, although they have recently trended up to about $3.50 
million Btu, which is our long-term pricing assumptions. Many operators have 
halted drilling for "dry" shale gas (as opposed to gas that includes NGLs) due 
to poor drilling economics, which has helped to increase prices.

The article forms the overview of an upcoming special report on RatingsDirect 
and in CreditWeek regarding the midstream and refining sectors. Other articles 
in the special report include:
     -- Can Natural Gas Liquids Prices Rebound In The U.S.?, Oct. 16, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Midstream Energy Sector Should Stay Stable, 
But The Refining Sector Could See Some Upside, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- How The Marcellus Shale Is Changing The Dynamics Of The U.S. Energy 
Industry, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- Canadian Oil Pipeline Companies' Expansion Projects Shouldn't Dent 
Credit Quality Despite Their Cost, Oct. 16, 2012


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
