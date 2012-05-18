FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises Emgesa outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Emgesa outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emgesa's foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to 	
Positive from Stable.	
	
Fitch has also affirmed Emgesa's long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(col)' 	
with a Stable Outlook, as well as the debt listed at the end of this release. 	
	
Emgesa's Positive Outlook reflects the company's strong financial profile and 	
Fitch's expectation that debt increases to finance the El Quimbo project will 	
not increase leverage significantly.	
	
Emgesa's ratings reflect the company's strong competitive position, its 	
diversified portfolio of generation assets, and successful business and 	
commercial strategies. The ratings also reflect the operating support the 	
company receives from its controlling shareholder (Endesa-Chile; Fitch IDR of 	
'BBB+') through the transfer of know-how, experience and best practices. The 	
ratings also consider Emgesa's moderate exposure to hydrology and regulatory 	
risk. 	
	
Solid Business Position 	
	
Emgesa's ratings are supported by the company's business position in Colombia as	
one of the largest generation companies in the country based on installed 	
capacity and electric generation. As of March 31, 2012, the company had 20% of 	
Colombia's total installed generation capacity, and accounted for 21% of the 	
country's total generation. The combination of the company's low marginal cost 	
hydro-electric generating based, along with its complementary watershed and some	
thermal generating capacity (85% hydro/15% thermal) make the company less 	
exposed to changes in the hydrology system and weather conditions. 	
	
Emgesa's commercial strategy also matches its business profile and operating 	
assets which provides more revenue stability, predictability and lowers risk. 	
The company's commercial strategy has aimed at selling around 70% of its volume 	
at contracted prices for a one- to three-year term. During 2011, the company 	
sold 70% of its energy sales under medium-term contracts. Although the energy 	
generation business is more vulnerable to changes in hydrology and in prices of 	
both energy and fuel, Emgesa's administration has demonstrated strong and 	
conservative management, which has resulted in reasonably stable cash flows over	
time. 	
	
Modest Financial Leverage and Robust Liquidity 	
	
Emgesa's credit profile is characterized by moderate leverage and strong 	
interest coverage and is consistent with the assigned rating level. As of the 	
last 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012, the company reported a moderate 	
leverage ratio, as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.7 times (x). Interest 	
coverage, as measured by EBITDA-to-Interest expense was solid as of the LTM 	
ended March 31, 2012 at 9.3x. 	
	
Emgesa's liquidity position is considered robust with cash on hand of USD253 	
million, committed credit lines with banks of almost USD200 million, and 	
short-term debt of USD192 million as of March 2012. In April 2012, the company 	
refinanced its short term debt - comprised by a club deal with local banks - 	
through a new 10-year club deal. In Fitch's opinion, Emgesa's short-term 	
financial needs rely on strong cash flow generation (average of USD354 million 	
per year over the past four years) and broad access to financing sources. The 	
company's debt of USD1.2 billion is mainly composed of bond issuances due 	
between 2014 and 2024. 	
	
Although the company's dividend policy is a minimum of 50%, Emgesa's modest 	
leverage together with solid cash generation have allowed the company to 	
historically present a dividend pay-out-ratio of 100%, which is considered high,	
yet manageable. 	
	
El Quimbo Project to Increase Leverage Somewhat 	
	
Emgesa's expansion plan includes the construction of the El Quimbo hydroelectric	
plant, a 400 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric generation plant with an estimated 	
investment of USD837 million. El Quimbo is expected to start commercial 	
operations by December 2014. The company plans to finance 80% of the project 	
with on-balance sheet debt, which will increase leverage to approximately 2.3x 	
to 2.5x before the project starts commercial operations by the end of 2014. This	
leverage has been incorporated into the assigned ratings. 	
	
Emgesa's Strategic Importance for Endesa Group	
	
Emgesa is indirectly controlled by Endesa S.A. (IDR: 'A-' on Rating Watch 	
Negative), through its subsidiary Endesa Latinoamerica and Endesa Chile ('BBB+' 	
IDR), which together control the company and have a 48.48% economic interest in 	
the company. Endesa's relationship with Emgesa is positive because of the 	
transfer of know-how, technology integration and business practices. Emgesa is a	
sizable asset for the Endesa Group and represents 17% of Endesa's EBITDA in 	
Latin America during the first quarter of 2012; the El Quimbo project should 	
increase the relative size of Emgesa in the group once commercial operations 	
commence. 	
	
Despite not having the control of Emgesa, Empresa de Energia de Bogota S.A. ESP.	
( EEB; 'BB+' IDR) also participates in the company, with 51.51% of economic 	
rights. EEB also owns non-controlling majority participations in the electric 	
distribution companies Codensa and Empresa de Energia de Cundinamarca, and in 	
Colombia's largest natural gas pipeline transportation company, Transportadora 	
de Gas Internacional. 	
	
A combination of conservative credit metrics, assets diversification and 	
sustained growth in cash flows might result in a positive rating action. 	
Conversely, a change in the company's capital structure or funding strategy for 	
Quimbo Project that result in higher financial leverage, a regulatory change 	
that negatively affects Emgesa's cash generation or a delay and lower than 	
expected results in the construction of Quimbo could lead to a negative rating 	
action. 	
	
Fitch affirms Emgesa's ratings as follows 	
--Senior unsecured COP$736.760 million notes due 2021 at 'BBB-'; 	
--COP$1.9 trillion bond program at 'AAA(col)';	
--COP$250 billion bond issuance at 'AAA(col)';	
--COP$600 billion commercial paper at 'F1+(col)'. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.