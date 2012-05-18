FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Media General rating
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may raise Media General rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. diversified media company Media General has signed an
agreement to sell all of its newspaper assets, with the exception of the Tampa
group, for $142 million of cash.	
     -- The company has also announced that it will refinance its existing 	
bank debt with a new $400 million term loan and a $45 million revolver.	
     -- We are placing our 'CCC+' rating for the company on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications.	
     -- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the 	
transactions will improve the company's business risk and maturity profiles.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' 	
corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-headquartered Media General Inc., 	
along with its 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured 	
notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
The recovery rating on the notes remains '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement is based on Media General's agreement to sell the 	
majority of its newspaper assets to BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire 	
Hathaway Inc. The CreditWatch also reflects the announcement that the company 	
will refinance its existing bank debt due in March 2013. It expects to close 	
the refinancing transaction next week and the newspaper sale by June 25, 2012. 	
Although the sale of most of the company's newspapers improves Media General's 	
business risk profile, we expect leverage will be considerably higher 	
following the close of the transaction, because of the low sale multiple, in 	
our view, compared with the company's already-high leverage.	
	
Despite an improved business risk and maturity profile, we expect that the 	
company will continue to have very high leverage and fractional EBITDA 	
coverage of interest in non-election years. Although the company reduced 	
headcount at the "Tampa Tribune" toward the end of 2011, we still expect the 	
paper will lose money in 2012 and that future cost cuts will likely be 	
insufficient to offset revenue declines over the long term. The company is 	
retaining all of the newspaper-related pension liabilities. We expect that 	
cash interest, capital spending, and pension funding obligations will consume 	
substantially all of the company's EBITDA in 2012 and that discretionary cash 	
flow will turn meaningfully negative in 2013 because of lower election 	
advertising. We also expect EBITDA coverage of interest will be fractional in 	
2013 and that cash balances could be depleted.	
	
In the first quarter of 2012, Media General's revenue and EBITDA increased 	
0.4% and 79%, respectively, with growth in broadcast revenue offsetting 	
continued declines in newspaper publishing and digital revenue. The increase 	
in EBITDA was largely because of a 6.4% decrease in employee compensation 	
expense in the quarter as a result of fewer employees. We expect TV broadcast 	
revenue will grow at a mid- to high-teen percent pace because of higher 	
retransmission and political advertising revenue. Despite the potential for 	
continued revenue declines at the "Tampa Tribune," we expect losses to narrow, 	
at least temporarily, because of reductions in headcount.	
	
CreditWatch	
We could raise the ratings by one notch, to 'B-', if Media General completes 	
the proposed refinancing and newspaper sale transactions while maintaining 	
adequate liquidity in the face of declining revenue at the "Tampa Tribune." In 	
concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the credit agreement 	
terms, the pro forma capital structure, and the company's revised business and 	
financial strategies.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Media General Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Watch Pos/--  CCC+/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

