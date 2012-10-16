TEXT-Fitch affirms Calif's San Fernando Public Fin Auth

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) of the San Fernando, California (the city) Public Financing Authority (the authority) and Redevelopment Agency (RDA or the agency) and removed them from Rating Watch Negative: --$8.5 million RDA civic center redevelopment project (project No. 3) TABs series 2006 at ‘BBB+'; --$2.5 million authority refunding revenue bonds series 1998 (TAB bonds, project areas 1 and 3) at ‘BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The agency’s series 2006 bonds are secured by net tax increment generated in project area 3. The authority’s 1998 bonds are secured by the RDA’s loan repayments made from the net tax increment revenues generated in the project areas 1 (original area only) and 3 (original and amended areas), on a several but not joint basis. Net incremental tax revenues exclude the 20% of gross revenues set aside for development of low- and moderate-income housing and senior tax sharing agreements. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE OUTLOOK: The removal from Negative Rating Watch reflects the provision of timely information and the expectation that information will be provided on a timely basis going forward. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The city has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state’s fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The city paid the amounts due on behalf of the SA, which did not possess the necessary cash reserves. The RDA’s obligation to repay the city is subordinate to bond debt service. CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA is considering requesting a cash flow reserve on future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484. Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis and has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch’s assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. The RDA does not have any outstanding housing bonds. WEAKEST LINK ANALYSIS: The rating for the authority’s revenue bonds is based on Fitch’s assessment of the weaker of two individual project areas for this pooled financing, project area number 1 and number 3. The two project areas each make separate loan repayments and there is no cross-collateralization. The rating for the RDA’s tax allocation bonds is based on Fitch’s assessment of project area number 3. DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE VARIES BY AREA: Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 annual debt service coverage levels are sound for project area number 1 at 3.6x and adequate for project area number 3 at 1.6x. These levels hold up sufficiently under Fitch-designed scenarios that stress assessed valuation (AV) and appeals. SMALL BUT SOMEWHAT BROAD AREAS: Project area 1 is very small in acreage but includes the city’s downtown business district and the retail mall. Project area 3 encompasses one-quarter of the city’s acreage and includes important economic elements. RESILIENT YET CONCENTRATED TAX BASES: Both project area tax bases have experienced only marginal declines during the economic downturn, as the high increment value/base year value is reflective of the maturity of the project area and moderates potential incremental value and revenue volatility. Concentration among the top 10 taxpayers is very high. Pending appeals are unlikely to impair debt service coverage levels. CREDIT PROFILE: ADMINISTRATIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF DISSOLUTION LEGISLATION IS SATISFACTORY The city of San Fernando, as SA, manages four project areas, with debt service payable from incremental property taxes generated in two of the project areas (project area 1 and project area 3). Management indicated that it tracks the revenue and expenditures by project area. The oversight board and the state have approved the full debt service payment requested in the first two ROPs. The SA has requested full annual debt service payment in the third ROPs and is awaiting a response from the state. The trailer bill to the state budget required the SA to repay $512 thousand. The SA did not have the cash required. Fitch notes positively that the city advanced the repayment amount, of which the SA repaid $243 thousand in July, with the remainder to be repaid in January 2013. The SA has not requested a cash flow reserve on the third ROPs but may claim one on a subsequent ROPs. The Fitch rating assumes that the reserve will be granted if necessary. In addition, the SA is considering the sale of certain assets to help increase its liquidity. COVERAGE RANGES FROM SOLID TO ADEQUATE Bondholders of the RDA’s 2006 debt are secured on parity with 1998 authority bondholders, with the 2006 bonds having funded projects in the original and annexed project area 3, and the 1998 bonds having funded projects in those areas as well as the original project area 1. Subsequent to a fiscal merger of the project areas, management has indicated its willingness to use excess funds from one project area to pay debt service, if necessary, for another project area. Fitch coverage calculations conservatively include only pledged revenues. Debt service coverage on all debt payable from project area 3 is adequate at 1.6x. Historically stable AV and a very high increment value-to-base year value (850%) have helped ensure consistent coverage since fiscal 2010. The project area stands up well to Fitch designed stress tests that assume additional AV reductions or increased appeals. AV would need to decline about 29% for coverage to fall below 1.0x Debt service coverage for project area 1 is sound at 3.6x. The project area benefits from a low base-year valuation reflective of its maturity and tax base growth, with an increment value-to-base year ratio of 569%. Coverage has been solid since at least fiscal 2009. The debt matures in 2014 and Fitch assumes that coverage will remain high until final maturity, even under various stress conditions. PROJECT AREAS STABLE YET HEAVILY CONCENTRATED Project area 1 is small, representing only 2% of the city, but encompasses the downtown business area including the San Fernando retail mall. Project area 1 consists of an original area and an annexation, although net tax increments from only the original project area 1 area secure the bonds. AV declines have been quite mild at only 1.5% in fiscal 2012. Preliminary fiscal 2013 results indicate a 4.9% AV increase. The tax base is highly concentrated with the top 10 taxpayers representing 51% of AV. The land use is around 87% commercial. Project area 3 consists of original and annexed areas, which together represent almost one-third of the city area and includes the civic center complex, the San Fernando business hub as well as a 19-acre regional shopping area. On a combined basis, project area 3’s tax base is approximately 50% industrial, 20% unsecured, 14% commercial and 12% residential. The tax base is also heavily concentrated as the top 10 taxpayers represent 52% of fiscal 2012 AV. The project area benefits from a low base-year valuation, indicative of its age and good growth in AV. AV rose a remarkable 19% in fiscal 2010, well above average for California and the project area’s strongest gain in several years. AV subsequently declined modestly, at 1.1% in fiscal 2011 and 3.4% in fiscal 2012 but has indicated a recovery with 3.7% growth projected for fiscal 2013. CITY BENEFITS FROM COUNTY‘S EMPLOYMENT BASE The city of San Fernando is located in Southern California in Los Angeles County (GOs rated ‘AA-', Stable Outlook by Fitch) and is completely surrounded by the City of Los Angeles (GOs rated ‘AA-', Stable Outlook). The diversity and maturity of the county’s vast economy and employment base help offset its cyclical vulnerability. The city is home to a variety of industrial and commercial concerns, although its employment base is limited, with its largest employers, the school district and a clothing manufacturer, employing 580 and 400, respectively. Retail has weakened somewhat due to the softening economy. Wealth levels are below average, with per capita money income substantially below regional and national metrics. Regional unemployment is high. The county’s 11.9% July 2012 unemployment rate dropped from the 13.2% of the prior year as a declining labor force compensated for the lack of employment growth.