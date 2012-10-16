TEXT-Fitch affirms Virginia Resources Auth

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘AA’ rating on the following Virginia Resources Authority’s (VRA) bonds: --Approximately $53.6 million in outstanding airports revolving fund revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by local borrower repayments, investment earnings, and debt service reserve funds (DSRFs). In addition, the commonwealth of Virginia (the commonwealth) has pledged its moral obligation (MO) to replenish the capital reserve subaccount held for the Capital Region Airport Commission (CRAC, or the commission) if it falls below the required level. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch’s cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch’s ‘AAA’ liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch’s Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). However, due to the high single-obligor concentration of the commission and the effective limited number of borrowers, the rating is limited to ‘AA’. SIGNIFICANT POOL CONCENTRATION: There is significant pool concentration, with CRAC (revenue bonds rated ‘A-’ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), which operates Richmond International Airport (RIA), accounting for 60% of the pool. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the MO pledge specified below. PROFICIENT PROGRAM MANAGEMENT: VRA maintains solid loan underwriting guidelines and loan monitoring procedures, reflected by the fact that the program has not suffered a default to date. RESERVES ADD STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT: Individual borrower reserves provide protection to bondholders. In addition, with amortization of borrower loans, excess reserves are released and are available to meet any deficiency of loan repayments by other borrowers. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE Annual cash flow coverage from repayments of pledged loans combined with scheduled reserve de-allocations remains strong, exceeding 1.2x annually. Cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four-year period. This is in excess of Fitch’s ‘AAA’ liability stress hurdle (36.5%), which is derived based on the aggregate credit quality of the program’s pledged loan pool. However, due to the significant borrower concentration of the commission and the effective limited number of pool borrowers, the rating assigned by Fitch has been limited to ‘AA’. POOL EXHIBITS SIGNIFICANT BORROWER CONCENTRATION The existing pledged loan portfolio is composed of only 20 participants, with the largest borrower, the commission, accounting for about 60% of the outstanding loan principal. The commission’s concentration is expected to remain high given the limited number of potential airport borrowers within the commonwealth. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority is the pool’s second largest borrower at just under 10%. The top 10 borrowers represent 92% of the total pool. Loan security provisions typically range from dedicated revenue pledges specific to single-user projects and/or a local government’s general obligation pledge, to a pledge of general airport revenues. VRA may require additional security, such as a MO or general obligation of the underlying locality to meet its underwriting guidelines. The commission has pledged the net revenues derived from the operation of RIA. PROFICIENT PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING While VRA completes its own underwriting analysis, an independent feasibility analysis of the commission is also provided because it carries the commonwealth’s MO. In addition, all projects must first be approved by the Virginia Department of Aviation and then be placed on the commonwealth’s priority list by the Virginia Aviation Board before being brought to the VRA for credit analysis and loan approval. The VRA also conducts annual reviews of pool participants to ensure compliance with all loan agreements. Loan monitoring efforts also include monitoring payment receipts and identifying borrowers with potential cash flow problems. To date, the program has not experienced a default. STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS The commonwealth established its airports revolving fund as a vehicle for local governments to access capital at below-market rates to fund infrastructure needs for aviation facilities. The revolving fund is meant to spur economic development through transportation improvements, specially geared toward primary use and general aviation airports within the commonwealth. Bonds secured by the master indenture are backed on a parity basis by bond and direct (recycled) loans. With each bond issuance, VRA deposits a required amount into each borrower’s established DSRF. In addition to local borrower repayments, investment earnings from reserve funds are transferred to the revenue fund to be used for debt service essentially subsidizing the interest rate on loans to the program borrowers. RESERVES ADD ADDITIONAL STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT A DSRF is established for each local borrower, with a reserve requirement equal to the greater of 25%-40% of outstanding bonds or maximum annual debt service. As of June 2012, the combined balance in the DSRFs currently totals about $17 million or 31% of outstanding bonds. As bonds amortize, reserves in excess of the required amount for each participant are released to a general reserve fund (GRF), which may be used to finance any potential deficiency caused by another borrower’s loan default. The GRF is maintained at the difference between the actual balance in each DSRF and the current aggregate DSRF requirements. Any excess is recycled back into the airport fund and may be used for additional loans. VRA may issue additional bonds as long as current and projected income available covers the sum of all projected debt service requirements by at least 1.05x. In addition, beginning with the third supplemental indenture (series 2002 bonds), confirmation that any additional bonds will not result in the reduction of the current rating of the bonds is required. MORAL OBLIGATION PLEDGE STRENGTHENS CRAC The commission’s obligations are further secured by the commonwealth’s MO, which is available to make up any deficiencies in the capital reserve account portion of RIA’s DSRF. The DSRF is segregated into two subaccounts: a capital reserve account (funded in an amount equal to the borrower’s maximum annual debt service requirement plus the following interest payment) and a secondary reserve, containing the remainder of the borrower’s allocated reserves. Each year, the general assembly of the commonwealth is authorized but not obligated to restore the capital reserve account to its minimum level. Currently, the commission is the only borrower in which the commonwealth pledges its MO enhancement to the DSRF.