TEXT-S&P: BBVA Chile, Mexico, Peru unaffected by parent downgrade

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile; BBB+/Stable/A-2), BBVA Bancomer S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and BBVA Banco Continental (BBB/Positive/A-2) are not immediately affected by the recent downgrade on their Spain-based parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3). (For more information on the rating action on BBVA, see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Chile, BBVA Bancomer, and BBVA Banco Continental are now higher than those on their parent, BBVA. The ratings on these subsidiaries reflect their individual stand-alone credit profiles' (SACPs') strengths and weaknesses; our view of their respective systemic importance to the countries they are domiciled in; and our view that the governments of Chile, Mexico, and Peru as being "supportive" towards their individual financial systems. Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor if the parent's deteriorating creditworthiness has any possible impact on the SACP on these entities. We will also evaluate the degree to which these subsidiaries remain protected from parental stress in terms of their individual regulatory and legal frameworks. (For more details see, "Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent," published Oct. 10, 2012.) Some of the things we will focus on include the following: -- Any changes to the companies' current dividend and liquidity policies that could negatively affect our expected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios and liquidity assessments; -- Any related-party transaction with the weakening parent that could worsen our risk position assessments; and -- Any likely impact on the companies' business positions and funding structures, due to the increased reputational risk and confidence sensitivity, that could potentially hurt business volumes, client bases, and funding stability. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," Oct. 15, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent," Oct. 10, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011