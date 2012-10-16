TEXT-S&P: Banco Santander Latin American subs unaffected by downgrade

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the issuer credit ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) are not immediately affected by the recent downgrade of their parent, Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2). (For more information on the rating action Banco Santander S.A., see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The ratings on Banco Santander Brasil, Banco Santander Mexico, and BSCh continue to reflect the companies' individual stand-alone credit profiles' (SACPs') strengths and weaknesses. In the case of BSCh, we incorporate a one-notch uplift from its SACP as a result of the bank's high systemic importance to Chile's banking system and our view that the local government is "supportive" towards its financial system. In the case of Banco Santander Brasil and Banco Santander Mexico, the ratings on both banks are at their parent level. However, if we downgrade Banco Santander further, this likely would not have an immediate effect on the issuer credit ratings on the Brazilian and Mexican subsidiaries because we might factor extraordinary government support due to the banks' systemic importance to the sovereigns' banking sectors, and we view the governments of Brazil and Mexico as "supportive" towards their respective financial systems. We will analyze the degree to which these subsidiaries could be protected from their parental stress in terms of their individual regulatory and legal frameworks (see: "Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent," published on Oct. 10, 2012.) Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor if the parent's deteriorating creditworthiness has any possible impact on the SACP on these entities. Some of the things we will focus on include the following: -- Any changes to the companies' current dividend and liquidity policies that could negatively affect our expected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios and liquidity assessments; -- Any related-party transaction with the weakening parent that could worsen our risk position assessments; and -- Any likely impact on the companies' business positions and funding structures, due to the increased reputational risk and confidence sensitivity, that could potentially hurt business volumes, client bases, and funding stability. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011