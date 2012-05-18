FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Clayton Williams Energy ratings
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Clayton Williams Energy ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
senior unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based exploration and production
company Clayton Williams Energy Inc. to 'B-' (one notch below the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating
on these issues to '5', indicating the expectation of modest (10% to 30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. 	
	
The revised recovery rating reflects the recent increase in the company's 	
revolving credit facility (unrated) to $475 million from $350 million. For the 	
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Clayton Williams to be 	
published on RatingsDirect after this report.	
	
The corporate credit rating continues to reflect the company's modest scale of 	
operations, high cost structure, and inherent volatility in cash flows because 	
of crude oil and natural gas price fluctuations. Somewhat countering this in 	
the near term is Clayton Williams' favorable exposure to high-value crude oil 	
and natural gas liquids, which represent over 70% of production. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Summary: Clayton Williams Energy Inc., Feb. 9, 2012	
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. 	
Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Clayton Williams Energy Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating          B/Stable/--	
	
Downgraded 	
                                  To            From	
Clayton Williams Energy Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                 B-            B	
  Recovery Rating                 5             4

