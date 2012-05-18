FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. ratings
May 18, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch may cut Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 18 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following ratings for Transmissora
Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. (Taesa) on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB'; 	
--Long-term national rating of 'AAA(bra)'.	
	
This rating action follows the announcement, on May 17, 2012, that Taesa signed 	
an agreement with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (Cemig) and Cemig Geracao	
e Transmissao S.A. (Cemig GT), for the acquisition of the direct and indirect 	
participations held by these two companies in eight electric power transmission 	
companies. This proposal for acquisition, together with the purchase of the 50% 	
remaining at Unisa, which holds four power transmission assets and had its 	
acquisition intention announced on March 16, 2012, will add up to a total 	
disbursement around BRL2.6 billion. This amount, if debt financed, should put 	
material pressure on Taesa's consolidated credit metrics. Taesa has not 	
disclosed its funding source to support the acquisition, yet. As per Fitch's 	
calculations, should these two acquisitions be financed by debt, Taesa's pro 	
forma consolidated net leverage, as measured by the net debt/EBITDA ratio, 	
should increase to around 4.2 times (x), from 2.8x during the 12-month period 	
ended on March 31, 2012. 	
	
The solution to this Rating Watch Negative will be based on the approval of 	
these acquisitions by regulators and financial creditors and the final capital 	
structure to be presented by Taesa. The company has a commitment with the 	
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to adequate its free float to	
the rules established for companies listed at Corporate Governance Level 2 of 	
Bovespa, which may imply a significant cash inflow in the future, through the 	
issuance of new shares. Fitch's analysis has also considered that the 	
acquisition announced today enables higher flexibility for completion, for 	
involving Group Cemig. Cemig GT owns 56.7% of Taesa's total capital and 48% of 	
its voting capital and is part of its controlling block. This transfer is 	
inserted in Group Cemig's strategy to concentrate its participations in electric	
power transmission companies at Taesa.  	
	
During the 12-month period ended on March 31, 2012, Taesa reported net revenue 	
of BRL1.1 billion and EBITDA of BRL956 million. As of that date, the company 	
reported net consolidated debt of BRL3.4 billion and cash and marketable 	
securities of BRL752 million.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

