TEXT-S&P on U.S. midstream energy sector's stability
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on U.S. midstream energy sector's stability

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 16 - The outlook for credit quality in the U.S. midstream energy sector
for 2012 and 2013 is broadly stable despite mixed economic indicators in the
U.S., while the outlook for business conditions and credit quality in the U.S.
petroleum refining and marketing sector is generally favorable, according to a
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Oct. 15, 2012, titled
"Industry Report Card: U.S. Midstream Energy Sector Should Stay Stable, But The
Refining Sector Could See Some Upside."

While our overall view is stable for midstream, certain subsectors will see 
beneficial trends, while others may come under some pressure. Many midstream 
companies continue to benefit from strong crude oil prices, solid volume 
flows, and adequate liquidity positions. However, natural gas liquids (NGL) 
prices are down notably in recent months, natural gas prices remain very low 
due to continued oversupply, and pipeline transportation rates in some areas 
of the country are going down. 

Discounted Canadian and U.S. crude oil feedstocks have improved refining 
margins, and we believe this will keep refiners' financial performance 
adequate for ratings through 2013. However, there are several scenarios in 
which pressures could mount, particularly if high feedstock costs combine with 
weak refined product demand to reduce margins.

"A diverging trend in commodity prices is affecting some midstream energy 
companies. Strong crude oil prices are supporting cash flows for some 
companies, but we expect weak NGL prices and low natural gas prices to 
continue in the near term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst William 
Ferara. 

Midstream companies exposed to gathering, processing, and NGL infrastructure 
assets are the most exposed, and some have posted weak financial results so 
far in 2012. However, many of these companies have insulated themselves from 
near-term commodity price risk exposure by hedging a significant portion of 
their 2012 and 2013 expected volumes and undertaking projects with a high 
component of fee-based cash flows. However, post-2013 cash flows are generally 
at risk and may suffer on a comparable basis.

In the refining sector, we generally expect generally stable demand for 
refined products in 2012 and 2013, although general economic trends and the 
price of crude oil can materially affect demand. We believe that high and 
volatile feedstock costs may weigh on margins, but still expect most companies 
to perform similarly in 2012 as they did in 2011. 


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
