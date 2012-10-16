FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

TECT-Fitch publishes U.S. industrials stats quarterly report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly --
Second-Quarter 2012Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has published its next installment of the quarterly
report 'U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly - Second-Quarter 2012'. This report
provides financial and industry information for the U.S. Industrials sector,
including aerospace and defense, automotive, capital goods, and diversified
industrials.

The report has three sections. The first section contains credit comparison
tables and liquidity summaries. The second section provides company summaries
for operating performance and credit metrics over the past several years, as
well as summaries of the companies' key credit strengths and concerns as of the
end of the second-quarter 2012. The final section consists of charts and tables
covering macro indicators, input prices, and end-market demand.

This report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

