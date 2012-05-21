TEXT-S&P cuts Cegedim ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- French healthcare software and services group Cegedim S.A. reported headroom of below 10% under one of its financial covenants on Dec. 31, 2011. -- We see 2012 free cash flow generation remaining below Cegedim's EUR40 million annual debt amortization, and tight covenant headroom at least through the June 2012 calculation date. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Cegedim to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could further downgrade Cegedim if the group keeps tight covenant headroom and low cash generation as large debt maturities loom in 2015. Rating Action On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-' its long-term corporate credit rating on French healthcare software and services provider Cegedim S.A. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Cegedim's EUR280 million unsecured notes due 2015 to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade primarily reflects a combination of factors we had previously flagged as potential triggers for a negative rating action: free cash flow below EUR40 million and headroom on covenants of less than 15%. Cegedim's free cash flow generation was still low in 2011 compared with its debt amortization schedule. Our expectation of a flat 2012 performance for Cegedim, coupled with still-high capital expenditures, leads us to believe that its free cash flow will not reach EUR40 million at year-end 2012. The downgrade also reflects Cegedim's low headroom under its financial covenants, below the 15% minimum threshold we would consider adequate. Consequently, we have revised our assessment of Cegedim's liquidity to "less than adequate," under our criteria. We see Cegedim's leverage improving modestly in 2012 from about 4.0x debt to EBITDA and 17% funds from operations (FFO) coverage of debt, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's, at year-end 2011, to about 3.7x and 21%, respectively, at year-end 2012. In addition, the rating action factors in Cegedim's recent decline in revenue growth and margins, coupled with our expectation of a flat operating performance in 2012 and of a slow recovery thereafter, based on still unfavorable trends in the pharmaceutical industry. While we acknowledge that Cegedim will benefit from new contracts signed and from a stabilized number of sales representatives for pharmaceutical groups, the group's historical performance has been below our revenue, margin, and cash flow expectations. We nevertheless still view Cegedim's business risk profile as "fair," based on the group's established market positions and growth potential in its Insurance segment in particular. Liquidity Despite our assessment that Cegedim's sources of liquidity for the next 12 months will cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.2x, we view its liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. The change in our liquidity descriptor to less than adequate from adequate reflects the group's tight headroom under its financial covenants and a mismatch between debt amortization and free cash flow generation. We factor in the following sources in 2012: -- EUR53 million of cash and equivalents on Dec. 31, 2011, taking into account EUR20 million of trapped cash, -- EUR60 million undrawn under the revolving credit facility, and -- EUR103 million of funds from operations. This compares with our estimates of the following needs for the same period: -- EUR40 million of debt repayment under the term loan A, -- EUR82 million of capital expenditures, and -- No dividend payment and negligible working capital needs. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Cegedim's EUR280 million unsecured notes due 2015 is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Cegedim. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and Cegedim's post default exposure to the French insolvency regime, which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors. At the same time, our valuation of the group as a going concern supports the ratings, based on Cegedim's solid market positions and its good customer and geographical diversification. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a payment default, resulting from operating underperformance following a potential loss of customers as a result of the ongoing reduction in the size of pharmaceutical companies' medical sales forces and because of increased competition. Our hypothetical default scenario leads Cegedim to default in 2014, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR74 million. We estimate Cegedim's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR370 million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5.0x. As part of our revised recovery analysis, we have lowered the stressed multiple that we use to value Cegedim at our hypothetical point of default to 5.0x from 5.5x, to reflect the unfavorable trends in the pharmaceutical industry. For more details on our recovery analysis, see "Cegedim S.A. Recovery Rating Profile," published Aug. 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Cegedim should liquidity issues arise in the context of tight covenant headroom and still difficult market conditions. While we think the group will remain free cash flow positive over the next 12 months, our expectation of a flat to slightly positive operating performance, coupled with still important capital expenditures, is unlikely to push free cash flow generation close to the EUR40 million debt amortization amount, in our view. While we acknowledge that Cegedim can use its excess cash and draw on its revolving credit facility to make debt repayments, the level of cash generation does not offer substantial protection from potential liquidity issues once availabilities are fully drawn. We could lower the ratings further if Cegedim was not able to post free cash flow generation closer to its debt repayment level or to restore a minimum cushion of 15% under its financial covenants. Also, after the group suspended its dividend this year, a return to a high payout ratio without a significant operating recovery would likely negatively affect the ratings. We could revise the outlook to stable if Cegedim were to generate free operating cash flow sustainably in line with its debt amortization schedule and to restore comfortable covenant headroom of above 15%. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded To From Cegedim S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)