FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: jump in Spanish bank NPLs due to weaker cajas
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: jump in Spanish bank NPLs due to weaker cajas

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 21 - The reclassification of Spanish bank loans as non-performing
following state intervention is the primary driver behind a recent spike in Bank
of Spain non-performing loan data. Outside of these weaker savings banks or
cajas, the general deterioration in the economy and assets is at a pace more in
line with the long-term trend, Fitch Ratings says.	
	
Impaired loans increased in March to EUR148bn from EUR112bn the previous March,
while the amount of outstanding loans shrunk to EUR1,768bn from EUR1,824bn. This
NPL data could increase again when doubtful loans are included and Bankia's
results are audited. We may also see another spike in NPL data after the
independent valuation of Spanish banks' real estate portfolios by Roland Berger
and Oliver Wyman, which is expected later this year.	
	
NPLs typically increase after state intervention because the Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring (FROB) insists on more conservative loan classification when
it lends to a troubled bank to assuage perspective investors' concerns about
hidden problems.	
	
The largest increase in NPLs came from CAM, which failed in July and was merged
into the newly-formed Banco CAM. In this case, NPLs increased for the 2011
calendar year by EUR6.9bn or 149%. Catalunya Caixa and Banco de Valencia also
saw large increases of 103% (EUR4bn) and 147% (EUR1.7bn), respectively, after
state aid. In total, banks that received some form of state aid accounted for
nearly half of the increase in NPLs.	
	
The Spanish banks with stronger credit profiles saw an increase more in line
with the persistent, but gradual, build up of NPLs, especially for real estate
developers. NPLs at BBVA's parent increased by 0.5% (EUR56 million) to stand at
EUR11.2bn during the calendar year 2011, while Santander's parent (Spanish) saw
a 36% (EUR2.6bn) increase to a total of EUR9.6bn over the same period.	
	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.