TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by
3 basis points (bps) to 213 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 9 bps to 671 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads narrowed
by 5 bps each to 145 bps and 183 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened by 3 bps
to 258 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 5 bps to 479 bps, 'B' expanded by 9 bps
to 708 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 12 bps to 1,076 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 2 bps to 300 bps, banks 	
remained flat at 334 bps, and industrials tightened by 1 bp to 306 bps. 	
Utilities narrowed by 5 bps to 215 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 2 	
bps to 344 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 203 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 661 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 729 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

