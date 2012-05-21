TEXT-S&P rates Ukrainian Railways 'B-'; outlook positive

May 21 - Overview -- We view the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways), a 100% state-owned rail infrastructure manager and operator, as "very high." -- This is based on our assessment of the company's "very important" role and "very strong" link with the Ukrainian government. -- We are assigning a 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Ukrainian Railways, and we assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at 'b-'. -- The positive outlook primarily reflects our opinion that if Ukrainian Railways is successful in extending its debt maturity profile, either through medium-term bank loans or bonds, it could relieve some of the refinancing risk that weighs on the rating. Rating Action On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to 100% state-owned rail infrastructure manager and operator The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways). The outlook is positive. Rationale The rating reflects our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of the Ukraine (B+/Negative/B national scale rating uaA+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Ukrainian Railways in the event of financial distress. It is also based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b-'. The SACP reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support on our assessment of Ukrainian Railways': -- "Very important" role for Ukraine, in view of its monopoly position as manager of the national rail infrastructure, passenger transport provider, and dominant freight provider. Although Ukrainian Railways plays a very important role in fulfilling the government's economic and social objectives, we do not view its role as "critical." In our opinion, a default of Ukrainian Railways would have a major impact on the government, but we believe that this impact would not immediately stop the company's operations, which are crucial for Ukraine's economy. This is supported by past events. In 2010, for example, the government allowed Ukrainian Railways to restructure its debt, while maintaining operations. During this period, the government continued to service its own debt. -- "Very strong link" with the Ukrainian government. This takes account of Ukrainian Railways' current status as a state administration; its anticipated transition into a 100% government-owned joint-stock company under a planned railway reform in Ukraine; and our anticipation that it will not be privatized over the medium term. The government appoints Ukrainian Railways' key management, which attends weekly cabinet meetings. We understand that this is not likely to change following the planned reform. The company receives operating and capital subsidies from the government, and has received extraordinary support in the form of state bank loans and letters of comfort as recently as in 2010. It also benefits from government guarantees on about 8% of its debt. Ukrainian Railway's SACP is constrained by "less than adequate" liquidity and risks associated with operating in Ukraine's transitional economy, such as limited access to capital. The rating also reflects Ukrainian Railways' monopoly status as the country's national railroad infrastructure manager and its dominant position in freight and passenger rail transport. Ukrainian Railways is currently undergoing a reform process from a state agency into a closed joint-stock company. We do not anticipate that Ukrainian Railways' ownership status and capital structure will change as a result of the ongoing railway reform process. Over the longer term, we anticipate that the reform process could result in additional competition, particularly in the more-profitable freight segment. However, under our base-case operating scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Ukrainian Railways' revenues will grow by a high-single-digit percentage, mainly based on larger freight volumes due to growing GDP. Additionally, we forecast that freight and passenger tariffs will increase, as they tend to track inflation. Similar to many other Commonwealth of Independent States peers in the passenger transport sector, we anticipate that the sector will remain loss-making over the next couple of years. Offsetting the increased revenue, however, is our anticipation of considerably higher operating costs, notably wages, as a result of recent agreements with the unions. As such, we anticipate that the current EBITDA margin could decline from the mid-20% range to the low-20% range. Ukrainian Railways also has ambitious capital investment programs, particularly in 2012 when it intends to modernize its rolling stock. This could result in significant negative free operating cash flow, which could increase its reliance on external financing. Nonetheless, our base-case scenario assumes that despite the lower margins and high capital investments, the company's credit metrics will remain strong for the rating, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2x. This is offset by a weaker financial system and institutional framework in the Ukraine compared to other developed countries. This leads to higher volatility in accessing financing, greater refinancing risk in general, and typically shorter-term debt maturities. Liquidity We assess Ukrainian Railways' liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, based on our forecast that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses will be about 1x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013. Ukrainian Railways' financial flexibility is constrained by limited availability of medium-term financing in Ukraine. As such, Ukrainian Railways typically refinances a considerable portion of its domestic debt annually. As of year-end 2011, short-term debt accounted for about one-quarter of all of its outstanding debt. This, combined with the fact that much of its term debt (syndicated facilities, loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development [EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+], and finance leases), contain principal amortization payments, results in significant required debt payments. Approximately 50% of Ukrainian Railways' total debt is to be repaid in 2012. In addition to significant ongoing refinancing needs, Ukrainian Railways has a history of violating financial covenants under its EBRD credit facilities. It does, however, have a strong history of obtaining waivers under these facilities. The company has received a waiver for 2011. We note that Ukrainian Railways is also subject to financial covenants under its syndicated credit facility. We understand that Ukrainian Railways was comfortably in compliance with the covenants under this syndicated facility for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In late 2009 and into 2010, Ukrainian Railways restructured its U.S. dollar-denominated syndicated loan facility as a result of scarce capital available in Ukraine at the time. In our view, all of these factors outweigh the sound relationship Ukrainian Railways has with its domestic banks. As of March 2012, Ukrainian Railways had the following sources of liquidity for the following 12 months: -- Unrestricted cash of Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 509 million. -- Availability on committed credit facilities extending beyond 12 months of UAH3.4 billion. This figure does not include funding proposals that, according to Ukrainian Railways, are likely to be approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure shortly. It also does not include the option of issuing domestic bonds. We exclude these facilities given that their tenor is only about one year. -- Cash flow from operations of about UAH8.3 billion. As of March 31, 2012, Ukrainian Railways has the following cash needs for the following 12 months: -- Debt maturities of about UAH6.5 billion. This includes slightly more than UAH4 billion in short-term debt that Ukrainian Railways seeks to refinance. It is our understanding that Ukrainian Railways seeks to refinance most of this with the funding proposals, and possibly, domestic bonds. -- Maintenance and nondiscretionary of slightly more than UAH7 billion. This is well below Ukrainian Railways' planned capital spending program, which amounts to about UAH13 billion. However, we believe that Ukrainian Railways will spend up to that amount in the event that it successfully refinances much of its debt. -- Dividend payments of about UAH25 million. However, if Ukrainian Railways is successful in extending the maturity profile of its debt, either through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or through a bond issuance, it could improve Ukrainian Railways' liquidity coverage to more than 1x. Outlook The positive outlook on Ukrainian Railways reflects our view that if the company is successful in extending the maturity profile of its debt, either through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or through the issuance of a bond, this could lessen the refinancing risk that weighs on the rating, and lead us to raise the rating by one notch, all else remaining equal. We could revise the outlook to stable if we do not believe that Ukrainian Railways will be able to extend its debt maturity profile and if we anticipate that the liquidity coverage will remain at about 1x. In accordance with our GRE criteria, a downgrade of the Ukraine to 'B' would not result in any change to the rating on Ukrainian Railways, assuming that the likelihood of extraordinary government support remained "very high" and that our assessment of Ukrainian Railways' SACP remained at 'b-'. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Outlook On Ukraine Ratings Revised To Negative; Ratings Affirmed At 'B+/B', March 15, 2012 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.