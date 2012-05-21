FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ukrainian Railways 'B-'; outlook positive
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Ukrainian Railways 'B-'; outlook positive

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

May 21 - Overview 	
     -- We view the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary 	
government support for The State Administration of Railways Transport of 	
Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways), a 100% state-owned rail infrastructure manager 	
and operator, as "very high."	
     -- This is based on our assessment of the company's "very important" role 	
and "very strong" link with the Ukrainian government. 	
     -- We are assigning a 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Ukrainian 	
Railways, and we assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at 'b-'. 	
     -- The positive outlook primarily reflects our opinion that if Ukrainian 	
Railways is successful in extending its debt maturity profile, either through 	
medium-term bank loans or bonds, it could relieve some of the refinancing risk 	
that weighs on the rating. 	
	
Rating Action 	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
long-term corporate credit rating to 100% state-owned rail infrastructure 	
manager and operator The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine 	
(Ukrainian Railways). The outlook is positive. 	
	
Rationale 	
The rating reflects our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the 	
government of the Ukraine (B+/Negative/B national scale rating uaA+) would 	
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Ukrainian Railways in 	
the event of financial distress. It is also based on the company's stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b-'. The SACP reflects our view of 	
the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile. 	
	
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we 	
base our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support on our assessment of 	
Ukrainian Railways': 	
	
     -- "Very important" role for Ukraine, in view of its monopoly position as 	
manager of the national rail infrastructure, passenger transport provider, and 	
dominant freight provider. Although Ukrainian Railways plays a very important 	
role in fulfilling the government's economic and social objectives, we do not 	
view its role as "critical." In our opinion, a default of Ukrainian Railways 	
would have a major impact on the government, but we believe that this impact 	
would not immediately stop the company's operations, which are crucial for 	
Ukraine's economy. This is supported by past events. In 2010, for example, the 	
government allowed Ukrainian Railways to restructure its debt, while 	
maintaining operations. During this period, the government continued to 	
service its own debt. 	
     -- "Very strong link" with the Ukrainian government. This takes account 	
of Ukrainian Railways' current status as a state administration; its 	
anticipated transition into a 100% government-owned joint-stock company under 	
a planned railway reform in Ukraine; and our anticipation that it will not be 	
privatized over the medium term. The government appoints Ukrainian Railways' 	
key management, which attends weekly cabinet meetings. We understand that this 	
is not likely to change following the planned reform. The company receives 	
operating and capital subsidies from the government, and has received 	
extraordinary support in the form of state bank loans and letters of comfort 	
as recently as in 2010. It also benefits from government guarantees on about 	
8% of its debt. 	
	
Ukrainian Railway's SACP is constrained by "less than adequate" liquidity and 	
risks associated with operating in Ukraine's transitional economy, such as 	
limited access to capital. The rating also reflects Ukrainian Railways' 	
monopoly status as the country's national railroad infrastructure manager and 	
its dominant position in freight and passenger rail transport. 	
	
Ukrainian Railways is currently undergoing a reform process from a state 	
agency into a closed joint-stock company. We do not anticipate that Ukrainian 	
Railways' ownership status and capital structure will change as a result of 	
the ongoing railway reform process. Over the longer term, we anticipate that 	
the reform process could result in additional competition, particularly in the 	
more-profitable freight segment. However, under our base-case operating 	
scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Ukrainian Railways' revenues will grow 	
by a high-single-digit percentage, mainly based on larger freight volumes due 	
to growing GDP. Additionally, we forecast that freight and passenger tariffs 	
will increase, as they tend to track inflation. Similar to many other 	
Commonwealth of Independent States peers in the passenger transport sector, we 	
anticipate that the sector will remain loss-making over the next couple of 	
years. 	
	
Offsetting the increased revenue, however, is our anticipation of considerably 	
higher operating costs, notably wages, as a result of recent agreements with 	
the unions. As such, we anticipate that the current EBITDA margin could 	
decline from the mid-20% range to the low-20% range. 	
	
Ukrainian Railways also has ambitious capital investment programs, 	
particularly in 2012 when it intends to modernize its rolling stock. This 	
could result in significant negative free operating cash flow, which could 	
increase its reliance on external financing. 	
	
Nonetheless, our base-case scenario assumes that despite the lower margins and 	
high capital investments, the company's credit metrics will remain strong for 	
the rating, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2x. This 	
is offset by a weaker financial system and institutional framework in the 	
Ukraine compared to other developed countries. This leads to higher volatility 	
in accessing financing, greater refinancing risk in general, and typically 	
shorter-term debt maturities.	
	
Liquidity	
 We assess Ukrainian Railways' liquidity as "less than adequate" under our	
 criteria, based on our forecast that the ratio of sources of liquidity to 	
uses will be about 1x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013. 	
	
Ukrainian Railways' financial flexibility is constrained by limited 	
availability of medium-term financing in Ukraine. As such, Ukrainian Railways 	
typically refinances a considerable portion of its domestic debt annually. As 	
of year-end 2011, short-term debt accounted for about one-quarter of all of 	
its outstanding debt. This, combined with the fact that much of its term debt 	
(syndicated facilities, loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and 	
Development [EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+], and finance leases), contain principal 	
amortization payments, results in significant required debt payments. 	
Approximately 50% of Ukrainian Railways' total debt is to be repaid in 2012. 	
	
In addition to significant ongoing refinancing needs, Ukrainian Railways has a 	
history of violating financial covenants under its EBRD credit facilities. It 	
does, however, have a strong history of obtaining waivers under these 	
facilities. The company has received a waiver for 2011. We note that Ukrainian 	
Railways is also subject to financial covenants under its syndicated credit 	
facility. We understand that Ukrainian Railways was comfortably in compliance 	
with the covenants under this syndicated facility for the year ended Dec. 31, 	
2011. 	
	
In late 2009 and into 2010, Ukrainian Railways restructured its U.S. 	
dollar-denominated syndicated loan facility as a result of scarce capital 	
available in Ukraine at the time. In our view, all of these factors outweigh 	
the sound relationship Ukrainian Railways has with its domestic banks. 	
	
As of March 2012, Ukrainian Railways had the following sources of liquidity 	
for the following 12 months: 	
	
     -- Unrestricted cash of Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 509 million. 	
     -- Availability on committed credit facilities extending beyond 12 months 	
of UAH3.4 billion. This figure does not include funding proposals that, 	
according to Ukrainian Railways, are likely to be approved by the Ministry of 	
Infrastructure shortly. It also does not include the option of issuing 	
domestic bonds. We exclude these facilities given that their tenor is only 	
about one year. 	
     -- Cash flow from operations of about UAH8.3 billion. 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Ukrainian Railways has the following cash needs for the 	
following 12 months: 	
	
     -- Debt maturities of about UAH6.5 billion. This includes slightly more 	
than UAH4 billion in short-term debt that Ukrainian Railways seeks to 	
refinance. It is our understanding that Ukrainian Railways seeks to refinance 	
most of this with the funding proposals, and possibly, domestic bonds. 	
     -- Maintenance and nondiscretionary of slightly more than UAH7 billion. 	
This is well below Ukrainian Railways' planned capital spending program, which 	
amounts to about UAH13 billion. However, we believe that Ukrainian Railways 	
will spend up to that amount in the event that it successfully refinances much 	
of its debt.	
     -- Dividend payments of about UAH25 million. 	
	
However, if Ukrainian Railways is successful in extending the maturity profile 	
of its debt, either through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or 	
through a bond issuance, it could improve Ukrainian Railways' liquidity 	
coverage to more than 1x. 	
	
Outlook	
 The positive outlook on Ukrainian Railways reflects our view that if the	
 company is successful in extending the maturity profile of its debt, either 	
through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or through the issuance of 	
a bond, this could lessen the refinancing risk that weighs on the rating, and 	
lead us to raise the rating by one notch, all else remaining equal. 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if we do not believe that Ukrainian 	
Railways will be able to extend its debt maturity profile and if we anticipate 	
that the liquidity coverage will remain at about 1x. 	
	
In accordance with our GRE criteria, a downgrade of the Ukraine to 'B' would 	
not result in any change to the rating on Ukrainian Railways, assuming that 	
the likelihood of extraordinary government support remained "very high" and 	
that our assessment of Ukrainian Railways' SACP remained at 'b-'.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Outlook On Ukraine Ratings Revised To Negative; Ratings Affirmed At 	
'B+/B', March 15, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Positive/--     	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

