TEXT-Fitch downgrades Revolver 2008-1

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Revolver 2008-1 PLC's EUR1bn class A notes to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'/Stable. The transaction is backed by a pool of Greek consumer loans and credit card receivables originated by National Bank of Greece (NBG; 'CCC'/'C'). The rating action reflects the downgrade of NBG (see "Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks on Sovereign Downgrade" dated 18 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch understands that NBG remains the sole investor in the notes and is of the opinion that the credit quality of Revolver 2008-1's notes is constrained by NBG's rating. The transaction documentation has been repeatedly amended and both the commingling reserve account and the cash collateral account were moved on 24 August 2011 to NBG from Citibank N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'). If NBG were to default, the notes issued by Revolver 2008-1 would likely lose the significant credit enhancement provided by the cash collateral account. The transaction may also be exposed to liquidity and payment interruption risk (in the event of an NBG insolvency), as the structure does not feature any further liquidity maintenance. Delinquency and defaults rates have continued to be reported at elevated levels. In the April 2012 collection period, the securitised credit card pool reported over 30-day delinquencies at 12.5%, whilst the open loan pool represented 23.8% of the pool. On an annualised basis, defaults were reported at 14.4% and 27.7% respectively. This resulted in a further reserve fund drawing reducing the cash collateral account to EUR331.5m from the target of EUR339m. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: investor reports and discussion with the Originator. Applicable Criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, and 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011 , are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria