FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&PBULLETIN: man group plc rtngs unaffected by frm acquisition
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

S&PBULLETIN: man group plc rtngs unaffected by frm acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Man Group PLC (Man) are unaffected by the announced
acquisition of FRM Holdings Limited (FRM). On May 21, 2012, Man announced the
acquisition of FRM, a fund-of-hedge-funds manager with approximately $8 billion
in assets under management (AUM). FRM will be integrated with Man's
multi-manager business. There is no upfront consideration. Consideration to be
paid over three years comprises a maximum of $82.8 million in cash contingent on
asset retention and a 47.5% share of performance fees attributable to FRM's
existing AUM over three years, subject to a cap.	
	
Our assessment of Man's business profile incorporates the possibility of small 	
bolt-on acquisitions. We recognize the strategic rationale of the transaction 	
and note the relatively low execution risk. However, the acquisition does not 	
change our view of pressure on Man's business and financial profiles from 	
persistent weak investment performance in key products and net fund outflows 	
(see "U.K.-Based Asset Manager Man Group Outlook To Negative On Weak 	
Investment Performance And Fund Flows; Ratings Affirmed," May 18, 2012).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.