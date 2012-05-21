TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le Israel B.M.'s (Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VR) are affirmed at 'bbb+', one notch below their IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Both banks' Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Ratings continue to be driven by potential support which can be expected by either bank, in case of need, from the State of Israel ('A'/Stable). In Fitch's opinion, there is an extremely high probability that such support would be made available if needed because of the banks' large domestic franchises, their importance to the Israeli economy, and the Israeli authorities' consistent record of providing support to troubled banks in their jurisdiction. Together, the two banks account for around 60% of Israel's banking system assets and deposits. Both banks' VRs take into account their solid domestic franchises, relatively stable and sound profitability, and strong funding and liquidity profiles. These banks' asset quality continues to perform well, with a small and reducing proportion of loans classified as impaired under new accounting regulations. Nonetheless, both banks' credit exposures are concentrated both by borrower and industry, particularly towards the real estate and construction sectors. These concentrations are difficult to avoid given Israel's small economy. Fitch views both banks' capitalisation as being weak at present, with ratios just meeting the minimum requirements set by their regulator. This is of particular concern given the high concentrations in their loan books and the modest levels of loan loss reserve coverage. Fitch notes that new rules have been introduced which will require both banks to meet a minimum 9% Core Capital Ratio by 1 January 2015 and 10% by 1 January 2017. It is Fitch's view that both banks may find it hard to meet these ratios purely by way of retained earnings, however, Fitch understands that if necessary, the Bank of Israel, Israel's banking regulator and supervisor, will demand a stop to any dividend payments, if it believes the ratios will not be met in time. It is Fitch's understanding that the targets will be partly met by some advanced model implementation to reduce risk weighted assets over the next three years (at the moment both banks report capital ratios using the standardised method under Basel II), as well as changes in the loan portfolio mix towards retail borrowers and away from large corporates. Both banks' VRs take into account a gradual meeting of these minimum capital targets and, particularly in Hapoalim's case, a reduction in the concentration of the portfolio in line with plans. If these targets are not met as expected, the VRs will be downgraded. In addition, Fitch would welcome improved transparency but it derives some comfort from the regulator's strict approach. Leumi's performance in 2011 remained sound although operating profitability decreased compared to 2010 because of higher loan impairment charges and a large valuation writedown against a strategic equity stake. However the bank still benefits from a wide interest margin driven by relatively high interest rates and Leumi's large customer deposit base. The bank is also planning to reduce its operating expenses through efficiency plans in the coming years. Hapoalim's pre-impairment operating profitability also remained strong in 2011 thanks to relatively wide margins and strong volume growth, although loan impairment charges rose slightly compared to the previous year. Costs remain structurally high and, despite an announced cost cutting plan, they are unlikely to reduce dramatically because of the bank's position in the economy. Hapoalim's non performing loans account for a slightly higher proportion of the total than at Leumi, reflecting a higher proportion of loans to the corporate sector. Furthermore, it reports higher concentration levels than its competitor and a portfolio of leveraged loans which is deemed by Fitch to be of higher risk. Overall, it is felt that its underwriting policies are generally cautious. Both banks' funding and liquidity are strong. Customer deposits, largely retail (cheap and relatively stable), are the main source of funding and adequately fund lending activities (loans/deposits ratio: stable at 88% for Leumi and 98% for Hapoalim at end-2011). Leumi was founded in 1902 as the Anglo-Palestine Company in the UK, where it was based until 1948. At end-2011 it was the largest Israeli bank with a market share of around 30% of total banking assets. It has operations also in the US, UK, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Romania. Hapoalim was founded in 1921 by the Histadrut, the General Federation of Labour in Israel. At end-2011 it was Israel's second-largest bank with a 29% market share of total assets, offering commercial, private, and retail banking services. The rating actions are as follows: Leumi Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Bank Hapoalim Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)