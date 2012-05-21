FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim
May 21, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le Israel B.M.'s (Leumi) and
Bank Hapoalim's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VR) are affirmed at 'bbb+', one notch
below their IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.	
	
Both banks' Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Ratings continue to be driven 	
by potential support which can be expected by either bank, in case of need, from	
the State of Israel ('A'/Stable). In Fitch's opinion, there is an extremely high	
probability that such support would be made available if needed because of the 	
banks' large domestic franchises, their importance to the Israeli economy, and 	
the Israeli authorities' consistent record of providing support to troubled 	
banks in their jurisdiction. Together, the two banks account for around 60% of 	
Israel's banking system assets and deposits.	
	
Both banks' VRs take into account their solid domestic franchises, relatively 	
stable and sound profitability, and strong funding and liquidity profiles. These	
banks' asset quality continues to perform well, with a small and reducing 	
proportion of loans classified as impaired under new accounting regulations. 	
Nonetheless, both banks' credit exposures are concentrated both by borrower and 	
industry, particularly towards the real estate and construction sectors. These 	
concentrations are difficult to avoid given Israel's small economy.	
	
Fitch views both banks' capitalisation as being weak at present, with ratios 	
just meeting the minimum requirements set by their regulator. This is of 	
particular concern given the high concentrations in their loan books and the 	
modest levels of loan loss reserve coverage. Fitch notes that new rules have 	
been introduced which will require both banks to meet a minimum 9% Core Capital 	
Ratio by 1 January 2015 and 10% by 1 January 2017. It is Fitch's view that both 	
banks may find it hard to meet these ratios purely by way of retained earnings, 	
however, Fitch understands that if necessary, the Bank of Israel, Israel's 	
banking regulator and supervisor, will demand a stop to any dividend payments, 	
if it believes the ratios will not be met in time. It is Fitch's understanding 	
that the targets will be partly met by some advanced model implementation to 	
reduce risk weighted assets over the next three years (at the moment both banks 	
report capital ratios using the standardised method under Basel II), as well as 	
changes in the loan portfolio mix towards retail borrowers and away from large 	
corporates.	
	
Both banks' VRs take into account a gradual meeting of these minimum capital 	
targets and, particularly in Hapoalim's case, a reduction in the concentration 	
of the portfolio in line with plans. If these targets are not met as expected, 	
the VRs will be downgraded. In addition, Fitch would welcome improved 	
transparency but it derives some comfort from the regulator's strict approach.	
	
Leumi's performance in 2011 remained sound although operating profitability 	
decreased compared to 2010 because of higher loan impairment charges and a large	
valuation writedown against a strategic equity stake. However the bank still 	
benefits from a wide interest margin driven by relatively high interest rates 	
and Leumi's large customer deposit base. The bank is also planning to reduce its	
operating expenses through efficiency plans in the coming years. 	
	
Hapoalim's pre-impairment operating profitability also remained strong in 2011 	
thanks to relatively wide margins and strong volume growth, although loan 	
impairment charges rose slightly compared to the previous year. Costs remain 	
structurally high and, despite an announced cost cutting plan, they are unlikely	
to reduce dramatically because of the bank's position in the economy. 	
	
Hapoalim's non performing loans account for a slightly higher proportion of the 	
total than at Leumi, reflecting a higher proportion of loans to the corporate 	
sector. Furthermore, it reports higher concentration levels than its competitor 	
and a portfolio of leveraged loans which is deemed by Fitch to be of higher 	
risk. Overall, it is felt that its underwriting policies are generally cautious.	
	
	
Both banks' funding and liquidity are strong. Customer deposits, largely retail 	
(cheap and relatively stable), are the main source of funding and adequately 	
fund lending activities (loans/deposits ratio: stable at 88% for Leumi and 98% 	
for Hapoalim at end-2011).  	
	
Leumi was founded in 1902 as the Anglo-Palestine Company in the UK, where it was	
based until 1948. At end-2011 it was the largest Israeli bank with a market 	
share of around 30% of total banking assets. It has operations also in the US, 	
UK, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Romania. 	
	
Hapoalim was founded in 1921 by the Histadrut, the General Federation of Labour 	
in Israel. At end-2011 it was Israel's second-largest bank with a 29% market 	
share of total assets, offering commercial, private, and retail banking 	
services.  	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Leumi	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook 	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' 	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'	
	
Bank Hapoalim	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook 	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' 	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

