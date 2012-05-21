FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may still cut AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA's notes
May 21, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may still cut AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA's notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 21 - Fitch Ratings has maintained AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, 	
FTA's class T, A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the 	
class C notes, as follows:	
	
EUR6,735,220 Class T notes (ISIN ES0312091004): 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN 	
EUR7,080,616 Class A notes (ISIN ES0312091012): 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN 	
EUR30,000,000 Class B notes (ISIN ES0312091020): 'A-sf', maintained on RWN 	
EUR26,000,000 Class C notes (ISIN ES0312091038): affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook 	
Stable	
	
The maintained RWN reflects the notes' material exposure to Confederacion 	
Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions 	
have not been fully implemented following its downgrade. 	
	
The affirmation of the class C notes reflects increased credit enhancement (CE) 	
due to transaction deleveraging. The class B notes have also built up a robust 	
level of CE but their rating is constrained by counterparty risk. 	
	
The portfolio has amortised down to 35% of its original balance, with the class 	
T and A notes representing only 9.6% of their initial balances. The reserve fund	
has increased during the past year as recoveries are being realised and the 	
current weighted average recovery rate  is now 81%. However, the performance has	
deteriorated as short-term delinquencies, defined as arrears less than 60 days, 	
have increased significantly during the year and are now currently 15% of the 	
pool. Delinquencies greater than 90 days past due have not changed year on year 	
but are still at the relatively high level of 3.5%.	
	
The transaction is unsecured and highly concentrated at obligor, industry and 	
regional levels. Currently, the top 10 obligors represent 16% of the pool while 	
obligors above 50bp amount for 51% of the outstanding balance. The largest 	
industry, Food, Beverage and Tobacco, corresponds to 58% of the pool, while 	
exposure to Real Estate and Construction sectors is moderate at 12%. The pool is	
58% concentrated in Galicia region.	
	
Fitch believes that the deteriorated arrears performance and high levels of 	
concentration are offset by significant levels of the notes' CE which have more 	
than doubled since the transaction was originated.	
	
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a static pool of unsecured 	
loans to Spanish small and medium enterprises granted by Caixa de Aforros de 	
Vigo, Ourense e Pontevedra (Caixanova).	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
