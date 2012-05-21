TEXT-Fitch may still cut AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA's notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 21 - Fitch Ratings has maintained AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA's class T, A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C notes, as follows: EUR6,735,220 Class T notes (ISIN ES0312091004): 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN EUR7,080,616 Class A notes (ISIN ES0312091012): 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN EUR30,000,000 Class B notes (ISIN ES0312091020): 'A-sf', maintained on RWN EUR26,000,000 Class C notes (ISIN ES0312091038): affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook Stable The maintained RWN reflects the notes' material exposure to Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions have not been fully implemented following its downgrade. The affirmation of the class C notes reflects increased credit enhancement (CE) due to transaction deleveraging. The class B notes have also built up a robust level of CE but their rating is constrained by counterparty risk. The portfolio has amortised down to 35% of its original balance, with the class T and A notes representing only 9.6% of their initial balances. The reserve fund has increased during the past year as recoveries are being realised and the current weighted average recovery rate is now 81%. However, the performance has deteriorated as short-term delinquencies, defined as arrears less than 60 days, have increased significantly during the year and are now currently 15% of the pool. Delinquencies greater than 90 days past due have not changed year on year but are still at the relatively high level of 3.5%. The transaction is unsecured and highly concentrated at obligor, industry and regional levels. Currently, the top 10 obligors represent 16% of the pool while obligors above 50bp amount for 51% of the outstanding balance. The largest industry, Food, Beverage and Tobacco, corresponds to 58% of the pool, while exposure to Real Estate and Construction sectors is moderate at 12%. The pool is 58% concentrated in Galicia region. Fitch believes that the deteriorated arrears performance and high levels of concentration are offset by significant levels of the notes' CE which have more than doubled since the transaction was originated. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a static pool of unsecured loans to Spanish small and medium enterprises granted by Caixa de Aforros de Vigo, Ourense e Pontevedra (Caixanova). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)