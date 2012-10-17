FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises LeasePlan outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises LeasePlan outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe the economic outlook for Dutch bank LeasePlan Corporation's 
core European markets is deteriorating.
     -- While we view LeasePlan as a strategically important subsidiary of 
Volkswagen Bank (VW Bank), we consider that the likelihood of future 
extraordinary support could diminish over time.
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on LeasePlan to stable from 
positive and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that potential pressure 
on LeasePlan's stand-alone credit profile or weakening parental support might 
offset the benefits from any upgrade of VW Bank and Volkswagen AG.

Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Dutch bank LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (LeasePlan) to stable from positive and 
affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on 
the bank.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of the deterioration in the 
macroeconomic outlook for LeasePlan's core European markets. The outlook 
revision also acknowledges the likelihood that extraordinary parental support 
from LeasePlans 50% owner Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank; A-/Positive/A-2), 
which we expect in the short term, may gradually diminish over time.

Our assessment of capital and earnings as "strong" reflects our expectation 
that our LeasePlan risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before 
diversification/concentration adjustments will remain in the 10%-11% range 
over the next 18 months from a pro forma level of 10.2% at the end of  2011. 
This expectation is based on our view that LeasePlan's retained earnings will 
remain adequate and sufficient to increase its capital base gradually. Healthy 
asset margins and high and stable fees should sustain profitability in a 
volatile funding cost environment. Nevertheless, there is downside risk to 
these projections. In our opinion, a worsening of macroeconomic conditions in 
several European countries may adversely affect our projection for LeasePlan's 
RAC. We also acknowledge that new business volumes could decline in 2012 and 
residual value charges could increase if the macroeconomic environment further 
deteriorates in Europe. Our capital projections also factor in a resumed 
dividend payout to shareholders in 2012.

We also consider that LeasePlan's strategic importance to VW Bank may diminish 
over time due to its limited integration with the group and potential lack of 
alignment with the group's long-term strategic priorities. This may lead us to 
reduce over time the support we currently incorporate into LeasePlan's 
ratings. We currently incorporate two notches of uplift above the stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP), reflecting our belief that VW Bank would provide 
extraordinary support to LeasePlan in case of stress, as it has done in the 
past. In our view, LeasePlan is a significant earnings contributor to its 
parent, and provides good business and geographic diversity to VW Bank's 
purely captive business model.

Our ratings on LeasePlan also reflect its 'bbb+' anchor, which we assess based 
on a blended approach of economic risk in the countries where LeasePlan 
operates, and our assessment of the bank's "weak" business position, 
"adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, 
as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that potential pressure on 
LeasePlan's SACP or weakening parental support might offset the benefits of an 
upgrade of VW Bank and Volkswagen AG (A-/Positive/A-2).

Under our base-case scenario we expect that an upgrade of VW Bank and 
Volkswagen wouldn't automatically result in an upgrade of LeasePlan's ratings 
because:

     -- LeasePlan's RAC ratio might not remain above 10% owing to a 
deterioration in the economic environment of some European countries, 
including Southern Europe and The Netherlands; or
     -- We might consider limiting the uplift for parental support in the 
medium term because of LeasePlan's limited integration and potential lack of 
direct alignment with the VW group's long-term strategic priorities, and if we 
perceived that Volkswagen Bank and the larger Volkswagen group were starting 
to question the long-term presence of LeasePlan within the group.

We might lower LeasePlan's ratings if, everything else being equal, we 
considered its importance to the VW Group to be falling, leading us to 
consider its strategic importance to be only "moderate," as our criteria 
defines the term.

A positive rating action would only be possible if we perceived  a substantial 
improvement in LeasePlan's capital and funding profile, which we currently see 
as unlikely. 
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating        BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP                        bbb-    
 Anchor                     bbb+    
 Business Position          Weak (-2)    
 Capital and Earnings       Strong (+1)    
 Risk Position              Adequate (0)    
 Funding and Liquidity      Below average and Adequate (-1)

Support                     +2
 GRE Support                0
 Group Support              +2
 Sovereign Support          0

Additional Factors          0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Bank Capital 
Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And 
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed, Sept. 25, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                   To                 From
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
 Counterparty Credit Rating        BBB+/Stable/A-2    BBB+/Positive/A-2

Ratings Affirmed
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
 Senior Unsecured                  BBB+               
 Commercial Paper                  A-2                

LeasePlan Australia Ltd.*
 Senior Unsecured                  BBB+               
 Commercial Paper                  A-2                

LeasePlan Finance N.V. (Dublin Branch)*
 Senior Unsecured                  BBB+               
 Commercial Paper                  A-2                

LeasePlan New Zealand Ltd.*
 Commercial Paper                  A-2

*Debt guaranteed by LeasePlan Corporation N.V.                


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.