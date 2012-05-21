FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P compares U.S. auto, homebuilder recoveries
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P compares U.S. auto, homebuilder recoveries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 21 - U.S. automakers and homebuilders often experience similar recovery
patterns following economic downturns, but their current rebound trajectories
have been more divergent this time around, according to a new report published
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Overall auto sales have staged a
significant rebound over the past two-plus years, but the market for
single-family homes continues to struggle.	
	
The key difference, in Standard & Poor's view, is that while the period before 	
the downturn amounted to a bubble in the overall housing market, including the 	
new single-family sector (the primary market for rated homebuilders), it was 	
still within the bounds of what we think of as a "normal" cycle for the auto 	
cycle-despite the extended period of highly robust sales growth. In both 	
cases, however, the extended period of low unemployment, robust growth in 	
income, low general interest rates, and relatively easy credit terms 	
contributed to the run-up in consumer demand.	
	
At no point has the volatility of the homebuilding sector outstripped that of 	
the auto sector more than during the recent downturn. While U.S. light vehicle 	
sales fell 40% from the peak in 2000 to the trough in 2009, total housing 	
starts in 2011 were down 66% from the peak in 2006, and deliveries for 	
currently rated homebuilders declined 72%. In addition, Standard & Poor's 	
estimates that rated homebuilder market share (of new home sales) declined 	
from more than 30% at the market peak to less than 25% at the market trough.	
	
However, there are good reasons to believe that the new single-family home 	
market has bottomed and will improve over the next several years-albeit 	
gradually. We also believe cyclicality remains for both housing and autos-even 	
though U.S. auto sales have demonstrated a fairly smooth recovery off 2009 	
lows while housing remains sluggish at best.	
	
The complete article, "The Credit Overhang: The Differing Recovery 	
Trajectories Of U.S. Auto Companies and Homebuilders," was published May 21, 	
2012.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

