FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: BlackRock ratings unaffected by share repurchase
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 21, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: BlackRock ratings unaffected by share repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 - Standard & Poor’s ratings services said today that its ratings on BlackRock Inc. are not affected by the asset manager’s proposed $1.0 billion share repurchase from Barclays Bank PLC. The share buyback--even in the context of a possible additional $1 billion of notes--is manageable, in our opinion, because BlackRock should be able to generate strong cash flows from operations, even in less favorable operating conditions than in first-quarter 2012. We estimate that the pro forma debt leverage is about 1.5x, a level consistent with the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.