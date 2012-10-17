TEXT-Fitch revises Italian province of Brescia outlook to stable

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Italian Province of Brescia's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The rating action affects approximately EUR490m of debt outstanding at end-2011, including EUR151m of bonds, as well as future borrowings. The revision of the Outlook to Stable factors in the expected decline in the high debt burden and Fitch's expectation of stable operating performances, despite increasing budgetary rigidity stemming from growing financial pressure from national fiscal adjustment. The affirmation reflects the ongoing cost control and wealthy economic structure supporting the improved budgetary performances, as well as its strong cash flow generation underpinning the sound liquidity position. Failure to control spending leading to a debt service coverage ratio below 1x could lead to a negative rating action, in light of the high debt burden. Conversely, declining debt and rebounding economic activity translating into stronger than expected operating performance could be positive for the rating. The stable cost base (EUR145m) and resilient car-related taxes (+7%) despite a downturn in the car market in 2011, pushed Brescia's 2011 operating margin to 20%, from a 16% average in 2009-2010. The recently passed tax hikes should generate EUR25m of additional revenue by 2013 and fully offset the state's takeover of the provincial electricity tax surcharge from 2012 and additional national cuts. Fitch expects Brescia's margin to stabilise to 20% by 2013, comfortably covering (1.2x) the annual debt service requirement. Fitch expects 2012-2014 investments to average EUR20m, from EUR65m in 2007-2011, as Brescia will focus on non-deferrable maintenance of schools and roads due to the satisfactory conditions of provincial infrastructure and growing constraint of internal stability pact rules. Under Fitch's baseline scenario, non-debt resources will cover 80% of around EUR60m compressed investments, allowing Brescia to post budgetary surpluses in 2012-2014. Fitch expects that early redemption of EUR10m funded by budgetary surpluses and downward revision of capex, helped by a tighter cap on the interest to revenue ratio to 4% by 2014 (law 183/2011), should bring debt down to EUR450m by 2014 from EUR488m in 2011. Debt sustainability should remain sound with direct risk/current balance remaining in line with its average life of 15 years. Interest costs should remain under control due to even exposure to floating-fixed interest rates. High collection rates of taxes and fees support the province's sound liquidity position of EUR140m, equivalent to one-third of outstanding debt. Fitch expects the aggregate liquidity (including also the cash held at the national treasury) to remain above EUR80m in 2013 as internal stability pact rules limit payments of projects under execution. As Brescia is above the threshold set out by law decree 95/2012 restructuring the provincial system, its budget size should not change dramatically as it will retain its core responsibilities (road and schools) with its revenue still centred on the car sector. GDP per capita is about 23% above the EU27 average and unemployment at 6% is well below the national average of 10%. Although local GDP could contract by 2% in 2012, Fitch expects that growing exports (35% of GDP) should underpin a progressive economic recovery (GDP up 1% in 2013-2014), and long-term growth of car-related provincial revenue. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 275 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Danilo Quattromani Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1108, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 17 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States 