TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, 2009-I

OVERVIEW -- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons our ratings on E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2007-I's class A1 and B1 notes, and E-MAC DE 2009-I's class A1 notes. -- Today, we have resolved these CreditWatch negative placements by lowering our ratings in E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I, and affirming our ratings in E-MAC DE 2007-I. -- E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, and 2009-I are true sale German RMBS transactions. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes, and on E-MAC DE 2009-I B.V.'s class A1 notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1), which acts as swap counterparty in E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I, and our recent rating actions on Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), which acts as account bank in E-MAC DE 2007-I. Today's rating actions resolve our Dec. 21, 2011 CreditWatch negative placements of the affected classes of notes in each transaction (see "Ratings On 305 Tranches In 120 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions"). E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, and 2009-I are true sale German residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. We consider our ratings in these transactions to be linked to those on their respective counterparties. Our 2010 counterparty criteria caps our ratings in E-MAC DE 2007-I at our issuer credit rating (ICR) on the account bank, and our ratings in E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I at our ICR plus one notch on the swap counterparty (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011). Our December 2011 CreditWatch negative placements in E-MAC DE 2006-II and 2009-I followed our Nov. 29, 2011, downgrade of RBS (see "Royal Bank Of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable"). Today, we have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2006-II's class A1 and A2 notes, and E-MAC DE 2009-I's class A1 notes. Our December 2011 CreditWatch negative placements in E-MAC DE 2007-I followed our Dec. 7, 2011, CreditWatch negative placement of Deutsche Bank AG (see "Deutsche Bank 'A+' Long-Term Ratings Put On Watch Negative Following Sovereign Rating Action"). On Jan. 25, 2012, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Deutsche Bank (see "Deutsche Bank And Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Long-Term Credit Rating Affirmed After Action On Germany; Outlook Negative"). Today, we have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I's class A1 and A2 notes. EUR703.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A1 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A2 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V. EUR569.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A1 A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2 A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg E-MAC DE 2009-I B.V. EUR349.579 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A1 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg