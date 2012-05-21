FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, 2009-I
May 21, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, 2009-I

OVERVIEW	
     -- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative for counterparty 	
reasons our ratings on E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2007-I's class A1 and B1 	
notes, and E-MAC DE 2009-I's class A1 notes.	
     -- Today, we have resolved these CreditWatch negative placements by 	
lowering our ratings in E-MAC DE 2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I, and affirming 	
our ratings in E-MAC DE 2007-I.	
     -- E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, and 2009-I are true sale German RMBS 	
transactions.	
  	
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on 	
E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes, and on E-MAC DE 2009-I B.V.'s 	
class A1 notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes (see list 	
below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on The Royal Bank of 	
Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1), which acts as swap counterparty in E-MAC DE 	
2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I, and our recent rating actions on Deutsche Bank AG 	
(A+/Negative/A-1), which acts as account bank in E-MAC DE 2007-I. Today's 	
rating actions resolve our Dec. 21, 2011 CreditWatch negative placements of 	
the affected classes of notes in each transaction (see "Ratings On 305 	
Tranches In 120 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative 	
After Bank Rating Actions").	
	
E-MAC DE 2006-II, 2007-I, and 2009-I are true sale German residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. We consider our ratings in 	
these transactions to be linked to those on their respective counterparties. 	
Our 2010 counterparty criteria caps our ratings in E-MAC DE 2007-I at our 	
issuer credit rating (ICR) on the account bank, and our ratings in E-MAC DE 	
2006-II and E-MAC DE 2009-I at our ICR plus one notch on the swap counterparty 	
(see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations 	
Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011).	
	
Our December 2011 CreditWatch negative placements in E-MAC DE 2006-II and 	
2009-I followed our Nov. 29, 2011, downgrade of RBS (see "Royal Bank Of 	
Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Change; S-T Rating 	
Affirmed; Outlook Stable"). Today, we have therefore lowered and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2006-II's class A1 and A2 notes, 	
and E-MAC DE 2009-I's class A1 notes.	
	
Our December 2011 CreditWatch negative placements in E-MAC DE 2007-I followed 	
our Dec. 7, 2011, CreditWatch negative placement of Deutsche Bank AG (see 	
"Deutsche Bank 'A+' Long-Term Ratings Put On Watch Negative Following 	
Sovereign Rating Action"). On Jan. 25, 2012, we affirmed and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our ratings on Deutsche Bank (see "Deutsche Bank And Core 	
Subsidiaries 'A+' Long-Term Credit Rating Affirmed After Action On Germany; 	
Outlook Negative"). Today, we have therefore affirmed and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I's class A1 and A2 notes.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Why Germany's Rising House Prices Are Bucking The European Trend, 	
March 25, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call, Jan. 	
31, 2012	
     -- Deutsche Bank And Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Long-Term Credit Rating 	
Affirmed After Action On Germany; Outlook Negative, Jan. 25, 2012	
     -- Ratings On 305 Tranches In 120 European RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Deutsche Bank 'A+' Long-Term Ratings Put On Watch Negative Following 	
Sovereign Rating Action, Dec. 7, 2011	
     -- Royal Bank Of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The 	
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
  	
RATINGS LIST 	
	
Class                   Rating	
            To                        From	
	
E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V.	
EUR703.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A1          A+ (sf)                   AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2          A+ (sf)                   AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
	
E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V.	
EUR569.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A1          A+ (sf)                   A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2          A+ (sf)                   A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
	
E-MAC DE 2009-I B.V.	
EUR349.579 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A1          A+ (sf)                   AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

