TEXT-S&P speculative grade composite spread narrows
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 6
basis points (bps) to 177 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 6 bps to 603 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 7
bps to 116 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 6 bps to 150 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread tightened by 7 bps to 216 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 5 bps to 410
bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 7 bps to 624 bps, and the 'CCC' spread
tightened by 6 bps to 990 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities 
contracted by 6 bps each to 256 bps, 249 bps, 260 bps, and 186 bps, 
respectively. Telecommunications contracted by 7 bps to 275 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 210 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 669 bps and its five-year moving average of 753 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
