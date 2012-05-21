FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ARI Fleet Lease 2012-A notes prelim 'AAA (sf)'
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ARI Fleet Lease 2012-A notes prelim 'AAA (sf)'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A's note issuance is an ABS securitization 	
backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and 	
underlying vehicles.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary rating to the series 2012-A notes.	
     -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit 	
support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal 	
payments, among other factors.	
    	
     May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
'AAA (sf)' rating to ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A's $419.0 million floating-rate
asset-backed notes.	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a 	
special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles.	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of May 21, 2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from 	
the preliminary rating.	
	
The preliminary rating reflects our view of: 	
     -- The availability of 8.25% initial hard credit support for the notes, 	
which consists of overcollateralization and a cash reserve account; 	
     -- The availability of approximately 2.0% of annual excess spread, which 	
includes 1.4% of annual administration and other fees, each estimated on an 	
expected, unstressed basis;	
     -- The transaction's ability to withstand approximately 5x our expected 	
loss of 1.40%-1.60% under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios (including 	
stresses on both excess spread and administration fees);	
     -- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 1.5x our expected net 	
loss level in our "what if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a 	
negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade;	
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 	
flow modeling scenarios; 	
     -- The characteristics of the amortizing pool being securitized, 	
especially because it comprises 100% open-end lease contracts; and	
     -- The transaction's legal and payment structures.	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A, published May 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. 	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed 	
Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed 	
Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.

