TEXT-S&P rates ARI Fleet Lease 2012-A notes prelim 'AAA (sf)'

OVERVIEW -- ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles. -- We assigned our preliminary rating to the series 2012-A notes. -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A's $419.0 million floating-rate asset-backed notes. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles. The preliminary rating is based on information as of May 21, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The availability of 8.25% initial hard credit support for the notes, which consists of overcollateralization and a cash reserve account; -- The availability of approximately 2.0% of annual excess spread, which includes 1.4% of annual administration and other fees, each estimated on an expected, unstressed basis; -- The transaction's ability to withstand approximately 5x our expected loss of 1.40%-1.60% under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios (including stresses on both excess spread and administration fees); -- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 1.5x our expected net loss level in our "what if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios; -- The characteristics of the amortizing pool being securitized, especially because it comprises 100% open-end lease contracts; and -- The transaction's legal and payment structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2012-A, published May 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.