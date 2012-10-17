TEXT-Fitch affirms City of Pisa at 'A-'

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Pisa's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR60m, including EUR12m of bonds, and future direct borrowing. The rating reflects the city's solid budgetary performance, tight control over spending and moderate and declining debt burden. The rating also factors in the high tax leeway, strong cash flow generation sustaining the city's sound liquidity position and the possible financial autonomy in view of the expected replacement of state subsidies with a share of nationally collected property tax from 2013. The downgrades of Pisa from 'AA-' to 'A+' in October 2011 and to 'A-' in February 2012 followed corresponding downgrades of Italy. A revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable or substantive and effective financial autonomy of Italian municipalities could be positive for the rating. Conversely, a substantial deterioration of macroeconomic conditions impacting Pisa's budgetary performance and/or Italy's ratings could lead to a negative rating action. Pisa continued to perform strongly in 2011 thanks to a stable cost base (EUR100m) contributing to stabilise the operating margin at 16% (EUR20m). Fitch expects the margin to decline and stabilise at 11% (EUR13m) from 2013 as recently-passed tax hikes of around EUR6m should only partly offset the state's subsidy cuts of around EUR11m by 2013. Nonetheless, debt service coverage should comfortably remain at 1.5x over 2012-2014. Pisa's high fiscal leeway - equivalent to around 10% of its revenue - is largely concentrated on a personal income tax surcharge (up to EUR8m) and property tax (EUR4m). The moderate revenue coverage (30%) of costly municipal services (i.e. kindergartens) offers additional flexibility, in case of need. This supports the city's credit profile as it offers rooms to absorb external shocks on revenue and/or spending side. Fitch expects investments to average EUR25m in 2012-2014, down from EUR35m in 2009-2011, due to diminishing asset disposals, lower self-financing capacity and tighter stability pact rules. Investments include an EU capital contribution of EUR27m, still under discussion, needed to fund a new railroad link from the airport to the railway station under a 30-year project finance scheme. Any potential shortfall in this EU capital grant could translate in a higher-than-expected borrowing requirement, in Fitch's view. Under the agency's baseline scenario, non-debt resources will cover 80% of EUR80m compressed investments, thus allowing Pisa to continue posting budgetary surpluses in 2012-2014. Pisa's moderate debt also continued to decline in 2011 to EUR59m, from EUR80m in 2007, and it should further reduce towards EUR50m by 2014 as, under Fitch's scenario, the downward revision of capex will limit new borrowings. Debt sustainability should remain sound in 2012-2014, with debt accounting for 5x current balance, below its average life of 9 years. Interest cost should remain under control due to even exposure to floating-fixed interest rates. The municipal-owned tax collector SEPI continues to fully cash the city's tax and fees thus supporting Pisa's sound liquidity of EUR20m at end-2011. The city receives around EUR2m dividends from its valuable portfolio of shareholding whose book value of EUR60m is equivalent to its outstanding debt. The portfolio is a source of financial flexibility as it includes shareholdings with generally balanced accounts, which could be disposed of in case of need. Pisa is a mid-size city in Tuscany with a resident population of about 90,000 and 50,000 non-resident students. GDP per capita is about 15% above the EU-27 average. A credit analysis on the city of Pisa will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 17 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and