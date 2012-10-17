TEXT-Fitch affirms Avis Budget Group Inc

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (ABG) and its debt-issuing subsidiary Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABC) at 'B+' with a Positive Rating Outlook. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed the senior secured ratings and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB+/RR1' and 'B+/RR4', respectively. The affirmations and Positive Outlook reflect the strength of ABG's dual brand strategy, its leading position in the on-airport car rental market, successful cost containment initiatives, stable leverage measured by net corporate debt to adjusted EBITDA, and solid liquidity for the ratings. Rating constraints continue to reflect the overall cyclicality in the car and truck rental industry and the company's reliance on secured funding. Vehicle backed and secured debt represented approximately 80.2% of ABG's total debt as of June 30, 2012 compared to 74.6% one-year prior, as the company has undertaken additional debt to fund seasonal fleet needs. Fitch would view an increase in the proportion of unsecured debt positively, as it would add to the company's funding flexibility. Operating performance continues to improve, and the company reported record earnings for second quarter 2012 (2Q'12). Vehicle revenue grew 4% during the first six months of 2012 (6M'12) year over year as a result of 6% growth in rental days, when excluding effects of the Avis Europe (AE) acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA for 2Q'12 continued to benefit from strong used vehicle sale gains, albeit at lower levels compared to historical highs experienced in 2011. Fitch believes ABG is on track for strong performance for the full year 2012 due to the inclusion of results from AE, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA expected to increase meaningfully. Fitch considers ABG's overall liquidity profile as strong, given increased EBITDA and operating cash generation, and improved access to the capital markets. Over the last two years, ABG expanded borrowing capacity on its vehicle conduit facilities and corporate revolver, which are believed to be sufficient to fund the business throughout the seasonal peak period. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $454 million of unrestricted cash, $1.3 billion of availability under its vehicle-backed facilities and $409 million of availability under its corporate revolver. Fitch believes ABG has more than sufficient liquidity to meet upcoming corporate debt maturities. ABG's leverage, as measured by net corporate debt to adjusted EBITDA, net of unrestricted balance sheet debt, was 3.55x at June 30, 2012, on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, which is consistent with 3.54x at June 30, 2011. Leverage continues to benefit from strong used car residual values during 2012, though Fitch believes rental volume growth and improved operating leverage is expected to offset some normalization of vehicle gains over time. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Positive rating actions would be driven by ABG's ability to sustain improvements in operating leverage and liquidity, maintain appropriate capitalization and economic access to funding in the capital markets, and manage net leverage, as measured by net corporate debt to adjusted EBITDA within the articulated 3.0x to 4.0x range in the longer term. Conversely, negative rating actions could result from deteriorating global economic conditions, which could yield meaningful declines in passenger travel volumes, hurting revenue and EBITDA generation and pressuring leverage levels and cushions on debt covenant ratios. A decline in ABG's competitive positioning, as evidenced by reduced market share, could also yield negative rating actions. Fitch has affirmed following ratings: Avis Budget Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'B+'. Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; --Secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured debt at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive.