TEXT-S&P rates Jazz Pharmaceuticals
May 21, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Overview	
     -- Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc plans to use a new, $600	
million credit facility to fund the pending $650 million acquisition of EUSA 	
Pharma Inc.	
     -- We expect these borrowings to be rapidly repaid with the strong 	
internal cash flows derived from high-margined products and Jazz will be 	
essentially un-levered by the end of 2013, absent additional acquisitions.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to the company and 	
our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to this facility.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that current very strong 	
operating trends will be extended through 2012 but that the company will 	
remain highly acquisitive, such that leverage will remain between 2x and 3x 	
over time.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating to Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The rating 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Jazz's $600 	
million senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $100 	
million revolver due 2017 and a $500 million term loan B due 2018. The senior 	
secured recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high 	
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Jazz reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, as 	
evidenced by its reliance on a single product (Xyrem) for 60% of combined 	
company revenues and dependence on acquisitions to meaningfully expand its 	
product offerings. These risk factors are only partially offset by the rapid 	
growth and exceptional profitability of this business. The need to acquire 	
additional products, likely through additional debt-financed acquisitions 	
underpins our view of the financial risk profiles as "intermediate" despite 	
pro forma leverage that peaks at 2x at transaction close.	
	
The dependence on Xyrem, a treatment for narcolepsy, for 60% of revenues 	
greatly increases the impact of threats inherent to drugs--which, while 	
remote, could sharply reduce earnings and cash flow. The FDA could find 	
problems with its manufacturing that could force a recall, although we believe 	
this to be a remote possibility given the product's long tenure in the market. 	
Also, while protected by a range of "use," formulation, and distribution 	
patents, the original composition of matter patent (usually the strongest) 	
expired years ago. As is typical for "orphan" drugs, Xyrem is used by a small 	
patient population, currently estimated at 9,500 in the U.S. This status as an 	
orphan drug confers an additional level of market exclusivity. However, Xyrem 	
loses this status in November 2012. Roxane, a generic drug company, has 	
already filed with the FDA for approval of a copy of Xyrem. The matter is in 	
the early stages of litigation and the outcome is uncertain, though we believe 	
that a final decision is unlikely before 2013.	
	
Absent any catastrophic events, we believe that increased penetration of 	
existing markets and the addition of acquired products from EUSA will double 	
sales. Limited competition provides the pricing flexibility to maintain 	
exceptionally strong EBITDA margins, in excess of 50%. Xyrem is benefiting 	
from increasing use, higher pricing, and a better focused marketing efforts. 	
The key asset obtained with the EUSA acquisition is Erwinase/Erwinaze, which 	
received FDA approval late last year as an adjunct to chemotherapy for 	
patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Current treatment regimens 	
include bacterial-derived analogs of Erwinase that can cause allergic 	
reactions in a subset of patients. Despite the small patient population that 	
can benefit from Erwinase, estimated at about 900-1,200 in the U.S., 	
acceptance has been strong, with first-quarter sales of $33 million. We expect 	
this to expand to over $100 million in two years. Erwinase's status as an 	
orphan drug confers market exclusivity until 2018, while additional FDA 	
limitations will likely extend through 2023.	
	
We expect that the combined company's research efforts will likely continue to 	
be limited, less than 5% of revenues, focusing on improved formulations of 	
existing products and a very few new molecular entities. Given the small R&D 	
effort, acquisitions to reduce dependence on Xyrem are likely, in our view.	
	
Financial measures are strong for an intermediate financial risk profile; we 	
expect that, absent acquisitions or significant challenges to Xyrem, the 	
company could be unlevered by the end of 2013. The rapid repayment of these 	
borrowings will be enabled by free operating cash flow (FOCF) that we expect 	
will be $270 million in 2012, and higher next year. This creates a substantial 	
capacity to pursue additional debt-financed acquisition without imperiling the 	
rating. We estimate that another $1 billion in borrowings could be 	
accommodated within an intermediate financial risk profile.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Jazz's liquidity as "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed 	
mandatory uses of cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of Jazz's 	
liquidity are:	
     -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x or more; 	
     -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and cash 	
equivalents of $244 million;	
     -- The company generated $151 million of operating cash flow in 2011;	
     -- We project 2012 operating cash flow of more than $270 million, well in 	
excess of the company's debt burden;	
     -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its 	
planned revolving credit facilities, which we expect to be $100 million;	
     -- Reflecting extensive outsourcing of production of the company, we 	
expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $3 million to 	
$4 million annually; and	
     -- We expect that financial covenants in the proposed facility will not 	
provide a challenge, given expectations of rapid de-leveraging.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Jazz, to 	
be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the current very strong 	
operating trends will continue through 2012 and that leverage will remain 	
quite low, ending 2012 at about 1x. Upgrade prospects are limited by the large 	
dependence on Xyrem. Conditions for an upgrade include a sharp reduction in 	
this dependence, to about 30% of revenues. The conditions also include 	
maintenance of credit measures consistent with an intermediate financial risk 	
profile with debt to EBITDA of 3x or less.	
	
The most likely cause of a downgrade would be a sharp increase in the pace of 	
debt-financed acquisitions such that debt to EBITDA was sustained above 3x. 	
Less likely causes include a significant production/regulatory issue with 	
Xyrem, such that it was removed from the market for a period of time. The 	
emergence of a viable competitor to Xyrem could also be cause for a downgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Acquisition Risk And Its Effect On Ratings, Sept. 11, 2006    	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                                        	
  US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  US$500 mil term B bank ln due 2018    BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1


