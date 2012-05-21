FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Affinity Gaming LLC
May 21, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Affinity Gaming LLC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned our 'BB' issue-level
and '1' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Affinity Gaming LLC's $35 million
super priority revolving credit facility and $200 million senior secured term
loan, due 2017 and 2019, respectively. The '1' recovery rating reflects our
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level and '5' recovery ratings
to Affinity's $200 million senior notes due 2020. The '5' recovery rating
reflects our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default. The company used proceeds from the debt issuance to
repay its previous $350 million first-lien senior secured term loan and to add
cash to the balance sheet for potential future expansion or acquisition
opportunities.	
	
We recently raised our corporate credit rating on Affinity to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
The upgrade reflected our assessment of Affinity's improved business profile 	
following the recent asset sale and purchase transactions. Affinity completed 	
the sale of its Terrible's Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park, both 	
located in Pahrump, Nev., and sold a portion of its route operations to Golden 	
Gaming Inc. Affinity also purchased three of Golden Gaming's casinos: Golden 	
Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, and Golden Gulch Casino, all in Black 	
Hawk, Colo., and is currently awaiting licensing in Colorado. Additionally, 	
Affinity sold Terrible's Searchlight Casino and the remainder of its route 	
business to JETT Gaming LLC. We believe these transactions improve Affinity's 	
business risk profile by reducing its reliance on Nevada and providing 	
diversification through exposure to a new market. Furthermore, the sale of the 	
route business eliminated the operating lease obligation associated with the 	
route business, which more than offsets the incremental debt the company will 	
incur under the refinancing. 	
	
Our rating on Affinity reflects our assessment of its financial risk profile 	
as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "weak," according to our 	
criteria. Our assessment of Affinity's financial risk profile as aggressive 	
incorporates our expectation that leverage will remain in the 4.5x to 5.5x 	
area, pro forma for the refinancing and recent asset sale and purchase 	
transactions. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as weak 	
reflects its vulnerable Nevada businesses, with limited competitive advantages 	
and minimal barriers to entry in the markets they operate. These factors are 	
somewhat tempered by Affinity's more stable Midwest casino business, which 	
benefits from more protected market positions that have enabled the properties 	
to experience limited revenue volatility during the recent economic downturn, 	
our expectation for the acquired properties in Colorado to provide greater 	
EBITDA stability compared with the assets sold in Nevada, and an excess cash 	
balance that provides a cushion in the intermediate term should operations 	
decline. Affinity acquired the land and buildings of three casinos in Black 	
Hawk, Colorado and simultaneously leased the casinos back to Golden Gaming. 	
This arrangement will remain in place until Affinity gains approval for gaming 	
licenses in Colorado. Affinity expects the license approvals in the second 	
half of 2012. 	
	
For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & 	
Poor's research report on Affinity Gaming LLC, published April 26, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Affinity Gaming LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                     B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Affinity Gaming LLC	
$35 mil super priority revolver due 2017     BB	
   Recovery Rating                           1	
$200 mil senior secured term loan due 2019   BB	
   Recovery Rating                           1	
$200 mil senior notes due 2020               B	
   Recovery Rating                           5	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                              To             From	
Affinity Gaming LLC	
 Senior secured term loan     NR             BB-	
  Recovery Rating             NR             2	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
