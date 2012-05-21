TEXT-S&P rates Affinity Gaming LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Affinity Gaming LLC's $35 million super priority revolving credit facility and $200 million senior secured term loan, due 2017 and 2019, respectively. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level and '5' recovery ratings to Affinity's $200 million senior notes due 2020. The '5' recovery rating reflects our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company used proceeds from the debt issuance to repay its previous $350 million first-lien senior secured term loan and to add cash to the balance sheet for potential future expansion or acquisition opportunities. We recently raised our corporate credit rating on Affinity to 'B+' from 'B'. The upgrade reflected our assessment of Affinity's improved business profile following the recent asset sale and purchase transactions. Affinity completed the sale of its Terrible's Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park, both located in Pahrump, Nev., and sold a portion of its route operations to Golden Gaming Inc. Affinity also purchased three of Golden Gaming's casinos: Golden Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, and Golden Gulch Casino, all in Black Hawk, Colo., and is currently awaiting licensing in Colorado. Additionally, Affinity sold Terrible's Searchlight Casino and the remainder of its route business to JETT Gaming LLC. We believe these transactions improve Affinity's business risk profile by reducing its reliance on Nevada and providing diversification through exposure to a new market. Furthermore, the sale of the route business eliminated the operating lease obligation associated with the route business, which more than offsets the incremental debt the company will incur under the refinancing. Our rating on Affinity reflects our assessment of its financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Affinity's financial risk profile as aggressive incorporates our expectation that leverage will remain in the 4.5x to 5.5x area, pro forma for the refinancing and recent asset sale and purchase transactions. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as weak reflects its vulnerable Nevada businesses, with limited competitive advantages and minimal barriers to entry in the markets they operate. These factors are somewhat tempered by Affinity's more stable Midwest casino business, which benefits from more protected market positions that have enabled the properties to experience limited revenue volatility during the recent economic downturn, our expectation for the acquired properties in Colorado to provide greater EBITDA stability compared with the assets sold in Nevada, and an excess cash balance that provides a cushion in the intermediate term should operations decline. Affinity acquired the land and buildings of three casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado and simultaneously leased the casinos back to Golden Gaming. This arrangement will remain in place until Affinity gains approval for gaming licenses in Colorado. Affinity expects the license approvals in the second half of 2012. For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Affinity Gaming LLC, published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Affinity Gaming LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Affinity Gaming LLC $35 mil super priority revolver due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 $200 mil senior secured term loan due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 1 $200 mil senior notes due 2020 B Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Withdrawn To From Affinity Gaming LLC Senior secured term loan NR BB- Recovery Rating NR 2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)