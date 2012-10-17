FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Volksbank Slovensko a.s.
October 17, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Volksbank Slovensko a.s.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 17 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbank Slovensko a.s.'s (VS)
Long-term IDR at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed VS's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDR 

VS's Long-term IDR is driven by potential support from its ultimate owner 
Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch classifies VS as a strategically 
important subsidiary for Sberbank, given the latter's focus on expansion in 
eastern Europe, and believes Sberbank would have a high propensity to provide 
support in case of need. This view also takes into account the small size of the
subsidiary relative to the parent's assets and capital base and, hence, the cost
of potential support. At end-H112, Sberbank of Russia controlled around 99% of 
VS's shares. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDR

VS's Long-term IDR would probably be downgraded or upgraded if there was a 
change in the parent bank's IDR. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING

VS's VR takes into account its small size; modest profitability, affected by 
large one-off effects in H112 and also some pressure on margins due to the 
slowdown in loan growth and the low interest rate environment; concentration 
risks in its loan book, also as the result of a large exposure to real estate 
project finance (at 2.5x Fitch core capital at end-H112). At the same time, the 
rating takes into account the bank's expected recapitalisation, the limited use 
of non-deposit funding and the stabilisation of reported asset quality ratios.

NPLs (loans past due for more than 90 days) stood at 4.6% at end-H112, down from
5.2% at end-2011, reflecting loan write-offs and repayments from collateral 
realisations. Reserve coverage of NPLs improved to an acceptable level of 87% at
end-H112, although this ratio varies significantly for different NPL categories,
also reflecting the bank's high reliance on collateral. The bank's new 
shareholder is pursuing stronger reserve coverage with significantly higher loan
loss provisioning to follow to end-2012. 

The Fitch core capital ratio stood at only 7% at end-H112. A planned capital 
injection from the shareholder and transfer of subordinated debt into equity 
could improve the regulatory Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to an estimated 11.6%
at end-2012 from 8.6% at end-H112, compensating for losses from loan loss 
provisions and creating more flexibility to grow. However, this would only give 
a moderate uplift to Fitch core capital, as a significant proportion of equity 
comprises preferred shares held by Sberbank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: VS's VIABILITY RATING

Upside potential for VS's VR is currently limited, but the bank's credit profile
would benefit from franchise diversification and a reduction in portfolio 
concentrations, and stronger profitability in a more favourable macroeconomic 
environment. Large loan losses eroding the bank's capital, without follow-up 
equity injections, could result in a downgrade of the VR.

The rating actions are as follows:

VS

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' 
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
