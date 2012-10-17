FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises YRC Worldwide outlook to developing

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook to developing from stable on U.S.-based 
less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide Inc. based on a reassessment of the 
company's credit prospects over the next several quarters.
     -- In accordance with our criteria for assigning 'CCC' ratings, we 
believe a company rated at this level has a significant near-term risk of 
default, and we could lower ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken 
meaningfully.
     -- However, the company's operating performance and liquidity have 
improved over the last few quarters and we could raise the ratings if YRC 
Worldwide Inc. addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014, maintains 
adequate covenant cushion, and operating performance continues to strengthen 
despite a sluggish economy.


Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on Overland Park, Kan.-based 
trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). At the same time, we revised the 
outlook to developing from stable.

Rationale
The outlook revision is based on our reassessment of YRCW's near-term credit 
prospects. Under our criteria, a company rated at this level has a significant 
near-term risk of default, and we could lower ratings if earnings and cash 
flow weaken meaningfully. However, over the past few quarters, YRCW has made 
progress improving operating performance and liquidity, and we could raise the 
ratings if the company addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014 and 
maintains adequate covenant cushion.

The ratings on YRCW reflect its position in the competitive, 
capital-intensive, and cyclical trucking industry. The company has substantial 
off-balance-sheet contingent obligations related to its multiemployer pension 
plans. YRCW's substantial market position in the less-than-truckload (LTL) 
sector, which has fairly high barriers to entry, is a positive. Standard & 
Poor's categorizes YRCW's business risk profile as "vulnerable," its financial 
risk profile as "highly leveraged," and its liquidity as "less than adequate," 
according to our criteria.

Based on revenues, YRCW is the second-largest LTL carrier in the U.S. (Fed-Ex 
Freight, a division of FedEx Corp., is the largest). YRCW's 
peers include FedEx Freight, Arkansas Best Corp. (unrated), and Con-way Inc. 
(BBB-/Stable/--). It also competes with numerous smaller long-haul and 
regional LTL companies. The company's market share declined substantially over 
the past five years. As a result of YRCW's well-publicized financial distress, 
its competitors sought to gain market share by pricing aggressively. Over the 
past several quarters, these competitive pressures have abated, and pricing 
has begun to improve.

We expect little tonnage growth for LTL carriers and stable pricing trends 
over the next few quarters. As a result, we expect YRCW's operating 
performance and profitability to stabilize over the next several quarters. 
Currently, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is 2%, and Standard & 
Poor's adjusted EBITDA interest coverage is 0.8x. As a result of YRCW's labor 
cost savings and other cost reduction plans, we expect its ratio of FFO to 
total debt to improve gradually into the low-single-digit percent area by 
2013. YRCW continues to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and manage 
costs more aggressively. Specifically, YRCW rationalized its terminal network 
and integrated its long-haul LTL Yellow and Roadway operations. In conjunction 
with its financial restructuring in 2011, YRCW received additional wage 
concessions (through March 31, 2015) from the International Brotherhood of 
Teamsters, which should result in further cost savings over the next few 
years. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, YRCW generated revenues of $4.9 
billion and net losses of $315 million, but its losses are narrowing gradually.

Liquidity
We characterize YRCW's liquidity as less than adequate because of its net 
losses and limited cushion under its restrictive covenants. In accordance with 
our liquidity criteria, the following expectations and assumptions support our 
liquidity assessment: 
     -- We expect that the company's liquidity sources will about equal uses 
over the next 12 to 18 months.
     -- We assume that the company's liquidity sources will total $200 million 
to $250 million over the next 12 months. These sources include both cash and 
credit line availability.
     -- We estimate uses totaling approximately $200 million. This includes 
capital spending and working capital needs.
     -- Net liquidity sources likely would be negative and we believe that the 
company may not be in compliance with key bank covenants if its EBITDA 
declines 15% or more.

As of June 30, 2012 (latest available), YRCW had cash and availability under 
the asset-backed loan (ABL) facility of $249 million; the borrowing base under 
its ABL facility was $360 million. Availability under the ABL facility is 
subject to a borrowing base calculation. YRCW currently has two primary credit 
facilities, including the ABL. The company amended and restated the credit 
agreement in April 2012. 

We expect YRCW to be in compliance with its amended covenants with limited 
cushion. YRCW's credit facility includes several covenants including, but not 
limited to, maximum capital expenditures, minimum rolling EBITDA, maximum 
total leverage ratio, and minimum interest coverage ratio covenants. The April 
2012 amendment to the credit facilities granted the company additional 
covenant headroom. As defined by YRCW's credit agreement, the minimum EBITDA 
covenant (set at $145 million as of June 30, 2012) will continue to step up 
over the next several quarters. As of June 30, 2012, the maximum total 
leverage ratio is set at 10x and minimum interest coverage is set at 1x. Both 
covenants will step up over the duration of the credit agreement. In 2014, 
YRCW has $397 million of debt due, which includes $328 million of its ABL 
facility and $69 million of 6% convertible senior notes. Given the magnitude 
of YRCW's current losses, we do not expect the company to fund this debt 
repayment out of cash flow. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, YRCW's free 
operating cash flow was negative, at approximately $243 million.

Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on YRC Worldwide 
Inc. published July 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is developing. YRCW's liquidity remains constrained, given its 
sizable operating losses and covenant restrictions. Still, we expect the 
company to reduce losses as a result of prior wage concessions and 
rationalization of its LTL network. 

We could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow worsens such that we 
believe a default is very likely to occur within six months, absent unexpected 
favorable events. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company 
addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014, maintains adequate covenant 
cushion, and operating performance continues to improve despite a sluggish 
economy.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Developing
                                        To                 From
YRC Worldwide Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Developing/--  CCC/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

YRC Worldwide Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CC                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

YRCW Receivables LLC
 Senior Secured                         B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

