TEXT-S&P: W&T Offshore adds to outstanding senior notes

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'B' senior unsecured rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s (W&T's) 8.5% senior notes due 2019 is unchanged after the company announced it will seek to add $250 million to the existing $600 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount to $850 million. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt to '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default, from '4' (see list). The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on W&T are unaffected. The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company intends to use proceeds from the note add-on to repay outstanding indebtedness that the company recently incurred on its revolving credit facility to purchase the Gulf of Mexico assets from Newfield Exploration Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for $208 million. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on W&T to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report. The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity, management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST W&T Offshore Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised W&T Offshore Inc. $850 million senior notes B B Recovery rating 3 4