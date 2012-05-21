TEXT-S&P revises Eaton Corp outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. based diversified industrial company Eaton Corp. has announced its plans to acquire electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries PLC for about $11.8 billion in cash, debt, and an equity contribution. -- We are affirming our ratings on Eaton Corp., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, and revising the outlook to negative. -- We believe that credit metrics will be stretched for the rating following the partly debt-financed acquisition, and we could lower the rating if they do not improve. Rating Action On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, on Cleveland-based Eaton Corp., including the 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-2' short-term ratings. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our expectation that Eaton Corp.'s operating prospects are likely to remain favorable and that its planned contribution of equity to fund a considerable portion of the Cooper acquisition is sufficient to maintain the rating. However, the outlook revision to negative recognizes the potential for a lower rating if weak market conditions, deterioration in operating performance, or a less conservative financial policy delays expected improvements. The affirmation also reflects our view that Cooper represents a good strategic fit for Eaton because it expands the company's product offerings, presents synergy opportunities, and adds a business that carries good operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) in the mid-teen percent area. The company expects the Cooper acquisition to close by the fall of this year. Eaton Corp.'s credit quality measures are currently somewhat subpar compared with ratios we expect for the current rating. Eaton is acquisitive and demonstrates a growth strategy that can stretch credit metrics. We expect the partly debt-financed acquisition of Cooper to weaken credit measures further on the close of the acquisition. Still, we expect these measures to recover to appropriate levels in 2014--including adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of about 40%-45%--as the company pays down debt and benefits from anticipated economic expansion and an improved cost structure due largely to cost cuts it has taken and plans to take over the next several years. Eaton is a globally diversified power management company, with several large segments that cover the gamut of early-, mid-, and late-cycle businesses. We believe Eaton's operating performance in the next one to two years will depend on both broad macroeconomic indicators, such as global and U.S. GDP growth, and more specific indicators including U.S. nonresidential construction spending and industrial production. We forecast mid-single-digit revenue growth through our forecast period through 2014 for the post-acquisition company. Eaton's global electrical businesses--which will account for more than half of its sales--provides power distribution, power quality equipment, and service solutions to the electrical industry, including the utility, industrial, commercial, light commercial, government, institutional, and residential end markets. The addition of Cooper's business and products will complement Eaton's. We expect the markets, primarily nonresidential construction markets in the U.S., to expand modestly through 2013. The company has a "strong" business risk profile in our assessment. Factors supporting our view include the company's strong competitive business position in the cyclical global industrial equipment market, its strong cash flow generation, and our expectation that it will perform acceptably even in an economic recession. We expect the global economic rebound to support continued increases in demand for Eaton products. We believe the pro forma combined business profile will benefit from very good geographic and end-market diversity. However, the company will remain exposed to some cyclical and competitive markets. Although end markets are currently somewhat mixed, we expect the company to use free cash flow to improve credit measures after the acquisition closes. The company generates meaningful free cash flow, and we expect this to increase with the addition of Cooper's operations. We adjust total debt for capitalized operating leases and pension and postretirement obligations in our calculation of credit ratios. We also regard Eaton's postretirement benefit liabilities as sizable, but manageable, because we expect Eaton to make meaningful voluntary cash contributions. Liquidity Our short-term rating on Eaton is 'A-2'. We consider the company to have "strong" liquidity that can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines sharply. Our assessment of Eaton's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 30%. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks and that it has good access to capital markets. Liquidity sources currently include about $800 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2012. The company has $1.5 billion in credit facilities that back up commercial paper. We expect Eaton to generate strong operating cash flow following the transaction. Eaton contributed about $400 million to its pension plans in 2011 and it made discretionary contributions in January 2012. Uses of cash include the company's dividend payment (which we estimate at about $500 million for 2012) and capital expenditures, which we expect to increase to about $600 million in 2012. Eaton does not have material near-term debt maturities, excluding the potential repayment of the bridge facility. We expect the combined company's ratios of capital expenditures to sales and dividends to net income will remain consistent with current ratios. The company has a 20 million share repurchase program and historically has engaged in moderate share repurchase activity. We do not expect any sizable share repurchases post the transaction. Outlook The outlook is negative. We expect credit measures to improve to levels consistent with the 'A-' rating. We could lower the rating if weaker-than-expected market conditions delay this expected improvement, with FFO to total adjusted debt remaining less than 35% through 2014. We do not expect Eaton to make any further meaningful acquisitions nor any share repurchases that would further deteriorate credit measures. We could revise the outlook to stable if Eaton is on track to meet expectations in 2014. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Eaton Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Senior unsecured A- Commercial paper A-2 Aeroquip-Vickers Inc. Senior unsecured A- Eaton Finance N.V. Senior unsecured A-