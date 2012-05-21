FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may Cooper Industries PLC
May 21, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may Cooper Industries PLC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based diversified industrial company Eaton Corp. announced that 	
it will acquire electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC. 	
     -- We are placing our 'A' ratings on Cooper Industries on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications. We are also placing our 'A-1' short-term and 	
commercial paper ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We would likely lower our corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings 	
on Cooper by one notch at the deal's close. We will likely withdraw our 	
corporate credit rating on Cooper Industries once the transaction closes. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Houston-based electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. Both the 'A' corporate credit rating 	
and the 'A' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes are on 	
CreditWatch. 	
	
We also placed our 'A-1' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on 	
Cooper on CreditWatch with negative implications. We expect that no CP issued 	
by Cooper will be outstanding at the close of the deal.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows the announcement by 'A-' rated Eaton Corp. that it 	
will acquire Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion using cash and equity in the 	
newly combined company. The negative implications of the CreditWatch listings 	
reflect our lower rating on Eaton Corp. and likely rating on the combined 	
entity after the transaction. 	
	
We expect that Cooper will complement Eaton's operations. However, the 	
additional debt the combined entity will take on with the transaction will 	
result in credit ratios more aligned with an 'A-' rating, one notch lower. The 	
transaction is subject to approval by Cooper Industries shareholders and 	
regulators. The companies expect the transaction to close by the fall of 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
After the transaction, we will likely lower our ratings on Cooper's debt, 	
which we expect Eaton to assume, by one notch to match our unsecured debt 	
rating on Eaton Corp. We will likely withdraw our corporate credit rating and 	
short-term debt ratings on Cooper when the transaction closes.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch Actions	
                                To                 From	
Cooper Industries PLC	
Cooper Industries Ltd.	
Cooper U.S. Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating        A/Watch Neg/A-1    A/Stable/A-1	
	
Cooper U.S. Inc.	
 Senior unsecured               A/Watch Neg        A	
 Commercial paper               A-1/Watch Neg      A-1

