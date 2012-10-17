FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P places Gold Fields on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P places Gold Fields on watch negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe that country risk for South African gold miner Gold Fields 
Ltd. (GFI) has increased in light of continuing strike action in South Africa 
and the possible implications of increasing social tensions for the mining 
industry.
     -- We recently lowered our foreign currency rating on South Africa to 
'BBB' from 'BBB+' to reflect the deterioration in the social and economic 
environment. The outlook remains negative.
     -- We are therefore placing on CreditWatch negative our 'BBB-' long-term 
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on GFI.
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering the 
ratings on GFI by one notch following our reassessment of GFI's business risk 
profile in light of the increased country risk. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch 
with negative implications its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and senior 
unsecured debt ratings on South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI). At 
the same time, we placed our 'A-3' short-term corporate credit rating on GFI 
on CreditWatch negative.

In addition, we raised our long-term South Africa national scale rating on GFI 
to 'zaAA-' from 'zaA'. We affirmed our short-term South Africa national scale 
rating on GFI at 'zaA-1'. Finally, we placed our long- and short-term South 
Africa national scale ratings on GFI on CreditWatch negative.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects an increase in country risk for GFI in 
light of continuing strike action in South Africa, and the possible 
implications of increasing social tensions for the mining industry. The 
lowering of our foreign currency rating on South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' 
on Oct. 12, 2012, reflected this deterioration in the social and economic 
environment. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC 
Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) 

The CreditWatch placement also reflects the rapid rise in GFI's unit cash 
cost, which we already consider to be comparatively high. The cash cost could 
increase further in the event of wage rises as part of the strike resolution, 
or general inflationary pressure. At this stage, the steep weakening of the 
South African rand currently offsets this inflationary pressure in part. On 
average in 2011, GFI's unit cash cost was $767 per ounce of gold, compared 
with the industry average of $600-$650 per ounce. The unit cash cost in the 
second quarter of 2012 was $855 per ounce. 

We are planning to reassess GFI's business risk profile in light of the 
increased country risk and the possible further increase in the company's cash 
cost. As a result of our reassessment, we could revise GFI's business risk 
profile downward to "fair" from "satisfactory." The CreditWatch placement 
signals a 50% probability that such a revision will trigger a one-notch 
downgrade of GFI to 'BB+'. We plan to meet with management to ascertain 
whether the company's modest financial policy can mitigate the increases in 
country risk and cash cost. This policy aims to maintain debt to EBITDA at 
less than 1x.

The current strikes caused GFI to idle two out of four of its South African 
gold mines in September 2012. On Oct. 16, GFI gave the striking workers a 
final ultimatum before dismissal, after which most workers in Beatrix returned 
to work. In our view, the ultimate risk to GFI is from miners disregarding a 
recent agreement and starting strike action at GFI's South Deep gold mine, its 
flagship growth project in South Africa. This could result in GFI idling the 
South Deep mine and delaying its plan for expansion. GFI's South African 
operations contributed 36% of EBITDA and 49% of gold production in 2011. At 
this stage, we do not have any visibility on how long the strikes will last 
and, more importantly, on the nature of any future agreements between GFI and 
the unions.

We view country risk for GFI as materially higher than for its North American 
peers. We understand that the company's exposure to non-OECD countries is not 
going to change materially over the coming years, as the company develops the 
South Deep mine in South Africa and conducts feasibility studies at the 
Chucapaca mine in Peru. On the other hand, the company has the ability to 
reduce country risk over the medium term by developing its Australian assets 
or its Arctic Platinum project in Finland. 

Financially speaking, GFI has low leverage and we forecast that profits and 
cash flows will remain strong, supported by prevailing high gold prices in the 
context of quantitative easing and global economic uncertainty. 

Under our base-case scenario, which assumes more prudent gold prices than 
current prices, we believe that GFI's funds from operations (FFO) to debt will 
be more than 40%-45% in 2013 and 2014, above the level that we consider 
commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our base case 
includes EBITDA of South African rand (ZAR) 15.0 billion in 2012, under the 
hypothetical assumption that the strikes spread to all four mines and last 
until the end of the year. This compares with EBITDA of ZAR20.0 billion in 
2011 and ZAR9.5 billion in the first half of 2012. We assume that EBITDA falls 
to ZAR13.0 billion in 2013. 

We believe that GFI has some flexibility in terms of its future capital 
expenditure (capex), as it has not yet approved or funded any of its projects 
except for South Deep. That said, under our base-case scenario, we used the 
company's long-term production target as the reference for future capex. In 
our view, GFI will need to invest an additional ZAR6 billion-ZAR7 billion a 
year on top of maintenance capex of about ZAR5.0 billion-ZAR6.0 billion in 
order to fund all its projects. If approved, the higher level of capex would 
translate into substantial negative free operating cash flow in the coming 
years. Consequently, we do not exclude the possibility of GFI's Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted debt surging to more than ZAR21 billion in the coming years, 
from ZAR12 billion at the end of 2011. 

The raising of the long-term South Africa national scale rating reflects our 
recent adjustment to our mapping guidance for the South African national 
credit rating scale.

Liquidity
We assess GFI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The short-term 
credit rating is 'A-3'. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to 
uses of liquidity will be comfortably above 1.2x in 2013 and in 2014. Our 
assessment is supported by small debt maturities until 2016; substantial 
headroom under the current credit facilities; and the company's strategy to 
attract funds before initiating new projects. 

As of June 30, 2012, GFI had the following sizable liquidity sources:
     -- ZAR6.7 billion of cash, excluding cash of ZAR1 billion that we 
consider as tied to operations; 
     -- Availability under committed credit lines of ZAR6.2 billion due 2016 
and 2017; and
     -- Cash flow from operations under our base case of about ZAR17 billion 
by December 2013 and ZAR11 billion in 2014. 

We project the following uses of liquidity as of June 30, 2012:
     -- Capex of about ZAR12.0 billion-ZAR13.0 billion per year to execute 
projects in the pipeline. Assuming that spending on South Deep is not 
discretionary, the company may have some flexibility to reduce capex in 2014 
to about ZAR9.5 billion if need be. 
     -- ZAR1.7 billion of dividends per year, but we believe that the company 
could reduce these if need be.

In our calculations, we did not factor in the company's ZAR1.5 billion fully 
available revolving credit facilities that will mature in the coming six 
months. Those facilities, provided by domestic banks, are likely to be 
extended.

The company has substantial headroom under its maintenance covenants that 
specify net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x and EBITDA to interest of 5x.

CreditWatch 
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the end of December, after 
meeting with management and gaining further insight into the company's ability 
to reduce its exposure to country risk; to execute the South Deep project 
according to current plans; and to maintain its internal policy of sustaining 
debt to EBITDA at less than 1x. There is a 50% probability that we could 
downgrade GFI to 'BB+' if we revise our assessment of its business risk 
profile to "fair" from "satisfactory."

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National 
Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered 
To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative, Oct. 12, 2012
     -- High Prices Mask A Difficult Future For Gold Miners, Sept. 11, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, 
And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                     To                     From
Gold Fields Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating             BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3     BBB-/Stable/A-3

Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured Debt*              BBB-/Watch Neg         BBB-

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
                                     To                     From
Gold Fields Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating
 South African National Scale        zaAA-/Watch Neg/zaA-1  zaA/--/zaA-1

*Guaranteed by Gold Fields Ltd.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.