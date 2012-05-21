TEXT-S&P rates Mastro Restaurants

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2012

Overview	
     -- U.S. restaurant operator Mastro's is refinancing its senior secured 	
notes. 	
     -- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating 	
to the company's proposed $102 million senior secured notes.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and 	
our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B-' 	
issue-level-rating with a '4' recovery rating to the proposed $102 million 	
senior secured notes co-issued by Mastro's Restaurants LLC and RRG Finance 	
Corp. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average 	
(30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default.  	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. 	
The outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
Our ratings on Mastro's reflect our view of the company's financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." 	
The ratings also reflect our recent re-assessment of the liquidity profile for 	
the company to "adequate" from "less than adequate." This improved liquidity 	
resulted partially from better profitability, but also from about an $8 	
million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. The equity infusion 	
allowed Mastro's to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and provides 	
greater flexibility for future expansion plans. 	
	
The proposed refinancing is essentially leverage neutral and we anticipate 	
that credit measures will remain characteristic of the highly leveraged 	
financial risk profile in the near term. Despite recent profitability gains, 	
pro forma total debt to EBITDA remains elevated, at slightly over 10x at March 	
28, 2012, and pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest is only about 0.9x. We 	
anticipate only modest improvement of these measures during 2012, mainly from 	
EBITDA growth, because debt levels will continue to increase as a result of 	
accruing interest on the company's seller notes, accruing dividends on the 	
preferred equity, and higher lease commitments related to new restaurant 	
openings.	
	
We view Mastro's business risk profile as vulnerable, reflecting risks we 	
associate with its participation in the highly competitive upscale steak 	
sector of the industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, and lack of geographic 	
diversity. Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date March 2012 	
bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its 	
profitability is generally susceptible to commodity inflation and declining 	
guest traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate 	
spending will continue to propel operational gains in 2012. 	
	
Our specific assumptions for the company include: 	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on 	
strong same-stores sales gains in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset 	
to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona;	
     -- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by 	
commodity inflation; and	
     -- Slightly negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) resulting from 	
higher interest payments as well as higher capital spending to fund the 	
opening of the Palm Desert location and the expansion of the Beverly Hills 	
restaurant.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to withstand 	
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining 	
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over 	
the next 12 months;	
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA;	
     -- We believe covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15% 	
drop in EBITDA; and	
     -- No near-term debt maturities.	
	
Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings 	
under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. Pro forma for the 	
transaction, liquidity consists of about $11 million available under the $12 	
million revolver.  	
	
We expect the company to be slightly FOCF negative during 2012. The proposed 	
refinancing transaction extends maturity of the senior notes until 2017. The 	
company is also in the process of extending its revolving credit facility 	
until the end of 2016. Mastro's approximately $32 million seller note is not 	
extended and is due in May 2014.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Mastro's, to be 	
published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our 	
expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It 	
also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity 	
and modestly improve its credit measures. 	
	
We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic 	
recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability, 	
resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be 	
sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months. 	
	
Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage 	
declines to less than 6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth, 	
as we do not expect any debt reduction in the near future.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Mastro's Restaurants LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
Mastro's Restaurants LLC	
RRG Finance Corp.	
 Senior Secured                                          	
  US$102 mil nts due 2017               B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
Mastro's Restaurants LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4

