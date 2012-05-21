FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms ratings of Banco BHD, related entities

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the Dominican-based Banco
BHD (BHD) and its related entities BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa (BHD Valores),
Banco de Ahorro y Credito PyME BHD (PyME BHD), and the Panamanian-based BHD
International Bank (Panama)-BHDIB. A complete list of ratings actions is
provided at the end of this press release.	
	
BHD's Viability Rating reflects its sustained high profitability level, good 	
liquidity and asset quality management, and sound capital base. The ratings also	
incorporate BHD's weak efficiency ratios and a less diversified income structure	
compare to regional peers. A volatile operating environment and fierce 	
competition are challenges to preserving the bank's good financial performance.	
	
BHD is one of the main players in the Dominican banking system. However, in the 	
event the bank experiences difficulties, support, although possible, cannot be 	
relied on given the Dominican Republic's low credit ratings.	
	
     	
	
The Rating Outlook on BHD's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Positive. 	
Fitch could upgrade BHD's long-term IDR if the Positive Outlook on the Dominican	
Republic's (DR) sovereign rating materializes and the bank maintains its 	
financial performance with good asset quality growth and healthy results as 	
observed in recent years. In contrast, a change in the Outlook of the sovereign 	
and/or deterioration in the bank's overall capitalization or liquidity position 	
could result in a revision of BHD's Outlook to Stable.	
	
Despite the challenging operating environment and recent rapid loan growth, 	
BHD's loan quality metrics have remained relatively stable and are better than 	
local market averages, based on bank's knowledge of its customers and enhanced 	
credit risk tools and policies. Although loan quality metrics may slightly 	
deteriorate, Fitch expects these ratios to continue comparing favorably to 	
domestic peers. In Fitch's opinion, the bank has pursued very conservative 	
provisioning policies, allowing the bank to post consistently ample loan loss 	
reserve coverage.	
	
BHD's capitalization ratios compare better than the market average. As of end 	
2011, the Fitch core capital to risk weighted assets ratio equaled 16.19%, 	
higher than the market average and comparable with the median of adequately 	
capitalized banks in the region. However, risk weighted assets are highly 	
benefit by the large share of Dominican Central Bank instruments in the balance.	
	
As with the rest of the banking system, BHD's performance was affected by an 	
unexpected new tax on net financial assets of 1% in force since mid-2011, and 	
higher inflation that pressured operational costs. However, given BHD's adequate	
interest margin management, strong asset quality metrics, and higher non 	
recurrent gains, the bank maintained its ROAA close to 3% in 2011, which dropped	
only slightly compared to 2010. Under the absence of new fiscal measures by the 	
government, Fitch forecasts that BHD's profitability will continue at similar 	
levels in 2012, without posting non recurrent income.	
	
Fitch expects BHD to preserve its good liquidity levels shown over recent years,	
backed by a diversified funding base and a liquid investment portfolio, fairly 	
concentrated in public debt (87% were central bank instruments and mostly 	
short-term maturity) and bank deposits.	
	
The ratings for BHD Valores, PyME BHD and BHDIB also reflect the operational and	
financial support provided by BHD and its sole shareholder Centro Financiero BHD	
(CFBHD). In Fitch's view, a clear commercial identification among these entities	
with BHD and CFBHD, and the reputation risk at which they would be exposed in 	
the case of eventual troubles at these entities results in a high probability of	
direct or indirect support by BHD and CFBHD, should it be required. A positive 	
action on BHD's ratings will result in an upgrade of BHD Valores, PyME BHD and 	
BHDIB national ratings.	
	
BHD is the third largest commercial bank in the Dominican Republic, with a 12% 	
market share of total system assets as of December 2011. BHD is 98% owned by 	
CFBHD and is its largest subsidiary, with about 90% of combined assets and 73% 	
of net income before eliminations as of December 2011. Other subsidiaries of 	
CFBHD are BHD Valores, a brokerage company with a growing investment banking 	
business in the Dominican market; PyME BHD, a bank specializing in small 	
business loans in the Dominican Republic which will be absorbed by BHD in the 	
short term; BHDIB, a bank which operates under an international license in 	
Panama and offers USD denominated loans to Dominicans funded with deposits in 	
the same currency; and other minor financial entities.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
Banco BHD:	
	
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Positive Outlook;	
	
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs rating at 'B'; 	
	
--Viability Rating at 'b';	
	
--Support at '5';                                                   --Support 	
Floor at 'NF';	
	
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Positive Outlook;	
	
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.	
	
BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa:	
	
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Positive Outlook;	
	
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';	
	
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating at 'AA-(dom)';	
	
--Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at 'F1+(dom)'.	
	
Banco de Ahorro y Credito PyME BHD:	
	
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Positive Outlook;	
	
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.	
	
BHD International Bank:	
	
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Positive Outlook;   	
	
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
