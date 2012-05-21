FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Washington Post outlook to negative
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Washington Post outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

May 21 - Overview	
     -- Deteriorating operating performance at the Kaplan higher education 	
division of U.S. media and education company Washington Post Co. is
hurting consolidated revenues and EBITDA.	
     -- We are revising our 'BBB+' rating outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- We expect the higher education segment's operating performance to 	
remain depressed over the near-to-intermediate term, prompting our diminished 	
assessment of the company's business mix and earnings potential.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the company will 	
face significant execution risks in stabilizing the businesses.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings, 	
on Washington, D.C.-based Washington Post Co. At the same time, we revised the 	
rating outlook to negative from stable. 	
	
Total debt outstanding at March 31, 2012, was $456 million.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our concern that operating performance and 	
discretionary cash flow will remain depressed as a result of a more difficult 	
regulatory structure affecting the higher education division, as well as our 	
expectation that continued sharp declines in newspaper advertising revenues 	
will outweigh the company's cost reduction measures. The company has 	
experienced sharply negative year-over-year trends in new student enrollment 	
and profitability since 2010, as a result of U.S. Department of Education 	
(DoE) regulations that significantly tighten marketing practices and set 	
limits on the ratio of student loan debt to discretionary income. Also, the 	
company is implementing measures to reduce student loan default rates and 	
revising its business practices to comply with regulations that have resulted 	
in lower enrollment levels.	
	
Our ratings on Washington Post Co. rely on the relative strength of the 	
company's cable and broadcasting businesses, low debt leverage, and ample 	
excess liquidity. While we do not anticipate significant weakening of the 	
company's leverage or liquidity, we expect that education segment revenue 	
trends could continue to deteriorate, primarily as a result of declining 	
enrollments, the DoE's tighter regulation of for-profit education companies, 	
and, longer term, the possible vulnerability of federal student loan funding. 	
We also see the potential for ongoing erosion of newspaper advertising and 	
circulation revenues. These risks could undermine the company's business mix, 	
earnings, and discretionary cash flow potential.	
	
We view Washington Post Co.'s business risk profile as "fair", mainly 	
reflecting our view that the broadcasting and cable businesses offer an 	
element of stability to profitability and cash flow that temper the 	
unfavorable fundamentals of the education and newspaper businesses. The 	
company has a "modest" financial risk profile, in our view, because of low 	
debt leverage and excess cash and investments.	
	
The company's cable and broadcasting operations provide modest 	
diversification, although they face a variety of long-term risks. Cable 	
operations, accounting for roughly 45% of EBITDA, have a solid competitive 	
position in smaller communities in 19 Midwestern, Western, and Southern 	
states. Growth in high-speed data and telephony services since 2008 has been 	
more than offset by basic and digital subscriber erosion, resulting from 	
increased satellite and digital subscriber-line competition. Operating 	
performance of the broadcasting segment's group of six top-50 market TV 	
stations (accounting for nearly one- quarter of EBITDA) is cyclical and 	
sensitive to the timing of elections, but generates good cash flow. The 	
company's newspaper operations largely consist of its flagship newspaper, The 	
Washington Post, which is minimally profitable, despite cost reductions, due 	
to the secular decline in print advertising revenues. We believe that the unit 	
is unlikely to restore satisfactory profitability, as additional cost cuts may 	
be insufficient to offset long-term pressures of readership declines and 	
advertising moving online.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect consolidated revenues to decline at a 	
low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate and that EBITDA could decline at a 	
mid-single-digit percentage pace in 2012, with a continued decline in 	
education and newspaper operations more than offsetting broadcasting segment 	
benefits of election advertising. We expect that cable segment operating 	
performance may decline modestly due to increased video programming and sales 	
costs. In 2013 we expect consolidated revenues to decline at a low- to 	
mid-single-digit percentage rate, and that EBITDA could decline at a mid- to 	
high-single-digit percentage pace, stemming from a continued decline in 	
education and newspaper operations and the absence of election revenues 	
impacting broadcasting performance. 	
	
Revenues declined 6.6% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, while EBITDA 	
fell 32.5%, largely as a result of a sharp 18% drop in student enrollment, 	
declining cable TV performance, and a 17% fall-off in newspaper print 	
advertising revenues. The EBITDA margin declined to 13.6% in the 12 months 	
ended March 31, 2012, from 17.9% over the prior 12 months, and we expect that 	
they will remain flat in 2012 due to increased political advertising impacting 	
the television broadcasting segment. 	
	
We expect that lease- and pension-adjusted debt leverage could rise to 2.0x in 	
2012 and 2.2x in 2013. We associate leverage between 1.5x and 2.0x with a 	
modest financial risk profile, based on our criteria. We expect that 	
lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of gross interest expense could decline to 	
about 7x in 2012 and the mid- to high-6x range in 2013. We believe that EBITDA 	
conversion to discretionary cash flow will remain depressed around 15% in 2012 	
and 2013 due to the depressed contribution from the education segment. 	
	
Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 1.9x for the 12 months ended March 	
31, 2012, from 1.2x in the prior 12 months. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of 	
gross interest expense declined to roughly 8x from 12x over the same period. 	
Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow fell to roughly 25% for the 12 	
months ended March 31, 2012, from over 40% in 2008-2009 because of weaker 	
operating performance.	
	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on Washington Post Co. is 'A-2'. The company has 	
"strong" liquidity, in our view, which would more than cover its needs over 	
the next 12 to 18 months, and which could withstand sharp unforeseen EBITDA 	
declines. Our assessment of its liquidity profile includes the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
facility availability) will exceed its uses by 2x or more over the next 12 to 	
18 months.	
     -- There are no debt maturities over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect that net sources will be positive over the next 12 months, 	
even with a hypothetical EBITDA decline exceeding 50%.	
     -- The company has a considerable cushion of compliance with its $1.5 	
billion minimum consolidated shareholders' equity covenant.	
     -- The company has well-established and solid relationships with its 	
banks, in our assessment, and has a generally high standing in the credit 	
markets.	
	
Washington Post Co.'s liquidity sources include cash balances of $295 million 	
and marketable securities of $403 million as of March 31, 2012. The company 	
also had $321 million in investments in marketable equity securities recorded 	
as available for sale. We believe these investments are nonstrategic and 	
consider them a potential source of liquidity, subject to taxable gains. Cash 	
and investment balances were $698 million as of March 31, 2012. In September 	
2011, the company authorized the repurchase of an additional 750,000 shares 	
(roughly $250 million at current market prices), though it did not announce a 	
target pace of purchases or envisioned completion date. We anticipate that the 	
company's liquidity will not meaningfully deteriorate. 	
	
We believe that discretionary cash flow will remain depressed at roughly $100 	
million in 2012, as a result of the effect of weak education segment operating 	
performance and cable capital spending requirements. In addition, the 	
dividend, which accounts for about one-third of operating cash flow, was 	
increased 4% for 2012 despite the reduction in profitability. 	
	
At March 31, 2012, Washington Post Co. had full availability of its $450 	
million revolving credit facilities due June 2015, while its AUS$50 million 	
facility due June 2015, which is used to hedge Australian operations, was 	
fully drawn. The U.S. revolving credit provides back-up to the company's 	
commercial paper program. Roughly $110 million in commercial paper was 	
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, which was subsequently repaid with cash. We 	
expect that the company may access the commercial paper market in the fourth 	
quarter of 2012 for seasonal working capital needs. Washington Post Co. has 	
only a minimum consolidated shareholders' equity covenant of $1.5 billion, 	
which does not change over the life of the U.S. revolving credit agreement. At 	
March 31, 2012, the company had equity of $2.63 billion, providing a 75% 	
margin of compliance.	
	
Long-term public debt maturities are minimal until 2019, when the company's 	
$400 million 7.25% senior notes mature.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the potential long-term impact of regulation on 	
the higher education segment's enrollment levels and cash flow, unfavorable 	
structural trends in newspaper publishing, and the possibility of further 	
declines in cable TV cash flow that would otherwise help compensate. We could 	
lower the rating if it becomes apparent that the company's operating 	
performance will continue to deteriorate. This could occur if meaningful 	
enrollment declines continue without the prospect for reversal, or losses 	
resume in the newspaper segment, resulting in further contraction of the 	
EBITDA margin and an increase in debt leverage. Also, a significant reduction 	
in the company's excess liquidity--which we do not currently expect--resulting 	
from large share repurchases or acquisitions, could pressure the ratings. We 	
could revise the outlook to stable if it appears that enrollment trends have 	
stabilized, leading to revenue and EBITDA growth on a sustained basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings affirmed; Outlook revised	
                           To                  From	
Washington Post Co.	
 Corporate credit rating   BBB+/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings affirmed	
Washington Post Co.	
 Senior unsecured          BBB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

