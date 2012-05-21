FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Time Warner Cable IDR at 'BBB'
May 21, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Time Warner Cable IDR at 'BBB'

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
for Time Warner Cable, Inc. (TWC) and its indirect wholly owned
subsidiary Time Warner Entertainment Co., L.P. Fitch also affirmed the
individual issuer ratings of TWC and its subsidiaries (as outlined below). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. As of March 31, 2012, TWC had approximately $27.1
billion of total debt outstanding including mandatorily redeemable preferred
equity. 	
	
Fitch believes that TWC has sufficient capacity within the existing ratings to 	
accommodate the company's $4 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend	
policy while maintaining the company's own 3.25x net leverage target. In the 	
absence of any significant acquisition activity, Fitch does not expect any 	
change to the company's long-term leverage target. TWC reported gross leverage 	
of 3.62x and net leverage of 3.27x as of March 31, 2012. The leverage metrics 	
are within Fitch's expectation and management's target. Moreover after adjusting	
TWC's leverage metrics for its ICCI acquisition (including $100 million of 	
expected synergies), the company's gross leverage is 3.36x and net leverage is 	
3.08x. On a gross debt basis, Fitch anticipates total debt outstanding as of 	
year-end 2012 will approximate year-end 2011 debt levels. Fitch expects TWC's 	
leverage will be approximately 3.35x as of year-end 2012.	
	
Shareholder returns (dividends and stock repurchases) increased to $3.3 billion 	
during 2011 representing 120% of TWC's cash flow (cash flow from operations less	
capital expenditures) generated in 2011. Fitch expects aggressive shareholder 	
returns will continue during 2012, as TWC's board of directors increased the 	
remaining authorization under its share repurchase program to $4 billion 	
effective Jan. 26, 2012 and increased its annual dividend 17% to $2.24. Fitch 	
expects shareholder returns during 2012 to match cash flow after capital 	
expenditures. 	
	
The operating leverage inherent in TWC's cable business along with moderating 	
capital intensity enable the company to generate consistent levels of free cash 	
flow (FCF; defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and 	
dividends) and provide TWC with significant financial flexibility. TWC produced 	
over $2.1 billion of FCF during 2011 including $619 million of benefit derived 	
from various economic stimulus legislation. Fitch acknowledges that TWC's share 	
repurchase authorization represents a significant use of cash; however, Fitch 	
believes that the company would reduce the level of share repurchases (as 	
demonstrated when the company announced the ICCI acquisition) should the 	
operating environment materially change, in order to maximize flexibility. TWC 	
is strongly positioned to continue generating sustainable levels of FCF.  	
However, cash taxes are expected to materially increase during 2012 reflecting 	
the reversal of the bonus depreciation programs. The negative swing in cash 	
taxes due to the reversal of bonus depreciation is expected to total 	
approximately $719 million during 2012, negatively affecting TWC's free cash 	
flow generation. Notwithstanding the higher cash taxes, Fitch still expects TWC 	
will generate over $1.5 billion of annual free cash flow during the ratings 	
horizon. 	
	
 	
	
Overall Fitch's ratings reflect TWC's strong competitive position as the second 	
largest cable multiple systems operator (fourth largest multi-channel video 	
program distributor) in the United States, strong subscriber clustering profile 	
and the company's growing revenue diversity owing to the success of TWC's 	
triple-play service offering and growing commercial business. Within the context	
of existing competitive pressures and weak housing formation and employment 	
conditions, the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the company will 	
continue to generate solid operating metrics, along with sustainable EBITDA and 	
FCF growth over Fitch's rating horizon. 	
	
    	
	
Outside of the company adopting a more aggressive long-term leverage target, the	
weakening of TWC's competitive position presents the greatest concern within 	
TWC's credit profile. The competitive pressure associated with the service 	
overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense,	
is not expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. TWC's network 	
and the strategies used to maximize the bandwidth capacity of the network 	
provide the basis from which TWC derives its strong competitive position and the	
flexibility to meet changing market dynamics. Fitch believes that TWC's 	
operating priorities which center on its 'TV Everywhere' initiative, enhancing 	
user interface, expanding its broadband service capabilities, and growing its 	
commercial business will enable the company to strengthen its overall 	
competitive position.	
	
TWC's liquidity position is strong and is supported by expected FCF generation 	
and available borrowing capacity from TWC's new $3.5 billion revolving credit 	
facility that expires during April 2017 (put in place in April 2012 replacing 	
the prior $4 billion revolver that was set to expire in November 2013). TWC has 	
approximately $1.9 billion of debt scheduled to mature during the remainder of 	
2012. Scheduled maturities total nearly $4.1 billion during 2013 through 2015 	
representing 15% of outstanding debt. Fitch expects that TWC will refinance 	
maturing debt and anticipates the TWC will have sufficient liquidity in place to	
address its maturity schedule 12 to 18 months in advance of a given maturity. 	
	
Fitch believes TWC will manage shareholder returns to maintain its 3.25x net 	
leverage target. There is flexibility in the current ratings to withstand 	
cyclical headwinds. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with 	
discretional actions of TWC management including, but not limited to, the 	
company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy. However, holding the 	
operating profile constant, positive rating actions would follow the company's 	
commitment to lowering leverage below 2.75x. A change in financial policy that 	
increases the company's leverage target above 3.75x would likely result in a 	
negative rating action.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Time Warner Cable, Inc.	
	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.	
	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'; 	
	
--Commercial paper at 'F2';	
	
Time Warner Entertainment Company, LP	
	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.	
	
Time Warner NY Cable, LLC	
	
--Preferred membership units at 'BB+'.

