TEXT-S&P rates Archer Daniels Midland Co debentures
October 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Archer Daniels Midland Co debentures

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it is assigning its
'A' rating to Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s (ADM; A/Negative/A-1) newly
issued $570.4 million senior unsecured debentures due 2043. The face value of
the debentures reflects the sum total of tendered exchanges of various principal
amounts outstanding under a series of existing ADM debentures in accordance with
ADM's 144A offering memorandum dated Sept. 14, 2012, amended on Sept. 28, 2012. 

The ratings on ADM reflect our opinion that the company has a "strong" 
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit 
factors in our assessment of the company's business risk profile include its 
global market positions in agribusiness, its track record in mitigating 
earnings volatility, and its improving geographic diversity. Although ADM 
participates in the challenging agribusiness industry, which is characterized 
by volatility in commodity prices, we believe management's ongoing capital 
investments in its core business lines will generate meaningful earnings 
growth over the long term and increase geographic diversity, thus helping 
offset earnings volatility. Moreover, cash flow generation tends to be 
countercyclical, yet ADM is able to mitigate periods of weaker earnings 
performance, given its "strong" liquidity. 

However, we believe ADM may continue with share repurchases, despite the 
possibility of recently weaker earnings persisting over the next year. 
Although the company has indicated it will adjust the pace of buybacks to 
manage near-term working capital needs and leverage, we estimate the buybacks 
could cost about $400 million over the next 12 to 18 months. This is a period 
when free cash outflow could be constrained, which could result in credit 
measures remaining at the weaker end of our expectations during this time.

RATINGS LIST

Archer Daniels Midland Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/A-1

New Rating

Archer Daniels Midland Co.
 Senior Unsecured
  $570.4 million debentures due 2043    A

