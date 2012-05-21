FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 8 COMM 2004-RS1 ratings
#Market News
May 21, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts 8 COMM 2004-RS1 ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW 	
     -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from COMM 2004-RS1, a U.S. 	
CMBS re-REMIC transaction, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from 	
the same transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- We subsequently withdrew our ratings on two interest-only classes, 	
IO-1 and IO-2, based on our current criteria. 	
     -- The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the 	
transaction's liability structure and the underlying credit characteristics of 	
the collateral using our criteria for rating global CDOs of pooled structured 	
finance assets.	
     -- The downgrades also reflect results of the largest obligor default 	
test, as well as the transaction's exposure to underlying CMBS and CRE CDO 	
collateral that have experienced negative rating actions.	
    	
     May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes from COMM 2004-RS1, a U.S. CMBS resecuritized real estate mortgage
investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with
negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on eight other
classes from the same transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with
negative implications. We subsequently withdrew our ratings on two interest-only
classes, IO-1 and IO-2, based on our current criteria (see list).	
	
The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction's 	
liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying 	
collateral using our global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled 	
structured finance assets criteria. The downgrades also reflect results of the 	
largest obligor default test, part of the supplemental stress test. The 	
largest obligor default test assesses the ability of a rated CDO of pooled 	
structured finance liability tranche to withstand the default of a minimum 	
number of the largest credit or obligor exposures within an asset pool, 	
factoring in the underlying assets' credit quality. 	
	
In addition, the downgrades reflect the transaction's exposure to underlying 	
CMBS and CRE CDO collateral that have experienced negative rating actions. The 	
downgraded collateral securities are from four transactions and total $189.6 	
million (75.6% of the total asset balance). 	
	
The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions 	
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's 	
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress 	
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our 	
analysis (for more information, see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance 	
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012).	
	
According to the May 3, 2012, trustee report, COMM 2004-RS1 was collateralized 	
by 15 commercial mortgage-backed securities ($77.1 million, 30.7%) from 11 	
distinct transactions issued in either 2001 or 2004. The current assets also 	
included six classes ($173.8 Million, 69.3%) of commercial real estate 	
collateralized debt obligation from Marquee 2004-1 Ltd. (not rated). COMM 	
2004-RS1 has exposure to the following securities that Standard & Poor's has 	
lowered the ratings or credit assessments:	
     -- Marquee 2004-1 Ltd. (classes A1 through A6; $173.8 million, 69.3%);	
     -- LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2004-C2 (class K; $6 million, 2.4%);	
     -- GE Commercial Mortgage Corp. series 2004-C3 (class H; $5 million, 2%); 	
and	
     -- Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc. series 2004-3 (class H; $4.9 	
million, 1.9%). 	
 	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 	
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 	
25, 2004. 	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
COMM 2004-RS1	
                  Rating	
Class     To                     From	
A         BBB- (sf)              AA (sf)/Watch Neg 	
B-1       B- (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg  	
B-2       B- (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C         CCC+ (sf)              BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
D         CCC (sf)               BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
E         CCC- (sf)              BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
F         CCC- (sf)              B (sf)/Watch Neg	
G         CCC- (sf)              CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg 	
	
RATINGS AFFRIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
COMM 2004-RS1	
                  Rating	
Class     To                     From	
H         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
J         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
K         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
L         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
M         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
N         CCC- (sf)              CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED, REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE, AND WITHDRAWN	
	
COMM 2004-RS1	
                  Rating	
Class     To      Interim        From	
IO-1      NR      AAA (sf)       AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
IO-2      NR      AAA (sf)       AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

